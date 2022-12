FAQ

Winter Break Wonders

WHAT -- Just in time for winter break at area schools, Crystal Bridges is hosting special drop-in activities including art making, creative play, movement activities, art carts, visits by nature experts, music and more for kids.

WHEN -- 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22 to Jan. 2

WHERE -- Various locations at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville

COST -- Free; no reservations or tickets required

INFO -- crystalbridges.org/calendar/winter-break-wonders-2