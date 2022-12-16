CYCLING: Bentonville to become MTB training cycling center

BENTONVILLE -- The city that fashions itself the "Mountain Biking Capital of the World" is set to become the home of the country's National Mountain Biking Team, it was announced Thursday by USA Cycling.

With the region's world-class network of high-level mountain biking trails and gravel, the country's top cyclists will use Bentonville and Northwest Arkansas for training and skills-development camps leading into the World Cup racing season, and hopefully ultimately to Olympic glory.

"Our long-term goal is for Team USA to win the gold at the 2028 Olympic Games," Brendan Quirk, CEO of USA Cycling, said in the release. "This investment gives us access to the infrastructure and resources we need to support our Under-23 and Junior riders. Developing these up-and-coming riders is a top priority for USA Cycling, now and in the future."

Bentonville will host USA Cycling's mountain bike and road bike Junior Talent Identification and Skills Camps, according to the release.

The camps will be made possible through a philanthropic investment by the Walton Family Foundation at the direction of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton along with the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation and the Penner Family Foundation.

"Northwest Arkansas, which we affectionately call OZ, is becoming a cornerstone of the U.S. mountain bike racing scene," said Steuart Walton. "When you add in world cyclo-cross events and epic gravel riding, you can see how the region is becoming more than a tourism destination. Our hometown is quickly becoming a global hub for both professional cyclists and emerging talent to develop to their fullest potential in the Mountain Biking Capital of the World."

In addition to serving as the center for its mountain bike operations, the city will also become the national base for its collegiate cycling operations and other functions related to the growth of grassroots bike racing across the country, said Tom Walton.

"Investing in collegiate cycling is a priority for this effort," said Tom Walton. "We believe Bentonville is a natural host for this program and are confident this will elevate USA Cycling on the global stage."

USA Cycling's corporate headquarters is in Colorado Springs. It also has a European logistics base and rider housing in Sittard, Netherlands. The Bentonville satellite office will further accelerate the growth of elite American mountain bike athletes and will provide workspace for the mountain bike athletes.