Daily record

Marriages

Scott Scurggs, 29, and Brady Escovedo, 29, both of Sherwood.

Larry Sims, 64, and Darla Cruthis, 57, both of Sherwood.

Gary Penna, 49, and Erin Penna, 38, both of Little Rock.

Kent Brown, 58, and Shannon Alexander, 49, both of Sherwood. Isaac Deaver 22, of Fort Smith and Jessica Garrett, 22, of Benton.

Leslie Tosca, 70, and James Hall, 67, both of Pine Bluff.

Divorces

FILED

22-4385. Lisa Carrone v. Charles Carrone Jr.

22-4387. Jessica Cogburn v. Jeremy Cogburn.

22-4389. Jamie Thornton v. Don Thornton.

22-4391. Kenneth Moore Jr. v. Rebecca Moore.

22-4392. Ronald Butler v. Kimberly Butler.

22-4393. Nawaski Connors v. Deterius Jones Sr.

22-4398. Richard Bennett v. Evelina Bennett.

22-4402. Dominique Cooley v. Christian Cooley Sr.

22-4403. Kaori Jackson v. Christopher Austin.

22-4405. Shea Bryant v. Clifford Davis.

GRANTED

21-349. Bradley Staley v. Christine Zihala.

22-545. Mario Anavisea v. Paola Flores. 22-2525. Sophia Anderson v. Taylor Anderson.

22-3999. Keeshunna Jones v. Tyjour Jones.

22-4042. Michael Sellers v. Miranda Sellers.