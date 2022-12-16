Drug trafficking ring suspect ordered to remain in jail pending federal trial

A Pulaski County man who was one of 80 people indicted in connection with a wide-ranging federal investigation into gang violence and drug trafficking in Central Arkansas will have to await resolution of his case from jail after a magistrate judge decided on Thursday that the risk of danger to the community would be too great to allow him to be released.

Timothy "Big Baby" Parker, 55, of Little Rock, was charged with multiple drug and firearms counts in an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury on Nov. 1 as part of a federal investigation into two rival gangs; Every Body Killas -- EBK -- and Lodi Murder Mobb, both of which operate in central Arkansas.

Parker, who is currently being held in the Dallas County jail in Fordyce, was escorted into the courtroom by federal marshals to sit with his attorney, Mark Hampton of Little Rock. Hampton proposed Parker's sister, Charlotte Lockhart, to serve as third-party custodian. Hampton said with Lockhart's medical background, she would be able to monitor her brother's health conditions which include high blood sugar and obesity.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields presented evidence and testimony that indicated Parker's involvement in drug trafficking was extensive and that he acted as a supplier to other co-defendants to the point that he was overheard on a wiretap discussing a cocaine sale with a co-defendant while he attended a birthday party for his sister last June at a Little Rock restaurant, as well as leaving the birthday party for a few minutes to go outside to his pickup to sell four hydrocodone pills to a woman who called while he was inside the restaurant.

Little Rock Police detective Jacob Passmore, a task force officer with the FBI's GETROCK Task Force, outlined the extent of the wiretap investigation which had intercepted Parker on numerous calls to other co-defendants as well as interceptions of co-defendants' calls to Parker. He said an intercepted call Parker made to an unidentified Hispanic male in Texas captured Parker discussing the purchase of five kilograms of cocaine. He said there were multiple calls between Parker and L.C. Davis, a co-defendant, discussing crack cocaine, which Passmore said Davis would cook from powdered cocaine.

Passmore said in July 2022, investigators searched Parker's home near Philander Smith College in Little Rock and turned up large quantities of cocaine and marijuana, a large number of assorted pills and five firearms.

"According to the wire, he was selling hydros, percocets, pretty much any controlled substance," Passmore said.

The detective said police also found numerous loaded firearms and a quantity of ammunition stashed in various places around the house.

Hampton argued that the high crime rate in the neighborhood gave some justification to the presence of firearms, an argument that failed to convince U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe.

"Isn't the neighborhood dangerous because of Mr. Parker?" Volpe asked.

Fields said it would be unfair to place Lockhart in the position of having to watch over Parker in the face of the defendant's past behavior and unwillingness to adhere to release conditions. She said that not even a previous stint in prison for drug trafficking had deterred him.

"Mr. Parker is able to engage in drug transactions in front of her and she has no idea," she said. "His business is selling drugs out of his house. There's nothing to stop people from coming to her house to buy drugs."

Volpe said evidence that Parker was selling drugs at Lockhart's birthday party was the deal-breaker for him, and the deciding factor in denying bond to the defendant.

"Ms. Lockhart ... is educated and raising a family and good old Uncle Tim is trying to sell dope to her son," he said. "Good old Uncle Tim is at a party meeting someone out in the parking lot selling pills. It really doesn't matter what environment he's in, at a party surrounded by family, he's going to be out selling dope because that's what he does."