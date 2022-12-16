EDITORIAL: Fed, and fed up

No wonder they call economics the dismal science. It gets dismalier every year.

Can you imagine studying this stuff for a living? You might end up as happy as a Paul Krugman column. Every so often, you'll be on top of the world, only to come crashing down when next week's numbers come out. There's always bad news, always a cloud to get in the way of any silver lining.

Example, and only one example: At one point yesterday, the Dow was down 800-plus points. So much for a Santa rally.

Why? Who knows? People are panicky animals. And lately investors are seeing grinches behind every bit of news.

This time, apparently, those making the Big Moves in the market are frightened of a possible recession in the near future. As we all should be. Recessions are no fun--especially for the newspaper business. But the Fed seems to be doing everything to make a recession happen. Or perhaps just to get to the tippy-most part of the line of a recession, without actually triggering it.

Inflation has been running amok. And rising amok. Apparently the way to keep prices from going up further is to take some money out of the economy by increasing interest rates, which is what the Fed did again this week.

But there's no pleasing some people. Forecasts say to expect a jump in the unemployment rate next year. And the government is reporting a bigger drop in retail sales in November than was expected. (Black Friday wasn't all that.)

This is such a balancing act. The Fed's job is to keep the economy running smoothly, but not so hot that it causes runaway inflation. Slam the breaks too much, and "recession" talk starts. On the one hand, the Fed is trying to slow things down. But on the other hand, not to the point of hurting most people. On the one hand, the economy could avoid official recession if all goes as planned. On the other hand, market volatility may be the trend in early 2023.

As Harry S. Truman once demanded, "Give me a one-armed economist!" He was tired of all his experts giving him on-the-one-hand this, on-the-other-hand that advice. But what would economics be without all the expert analysis, multifaceted rationalizations, wild guesses and statistical tables? Besides understandable?

According to a report on CNN: "Some experts are hopeful that jitters about the economy will soon ease. After all, a recession wouldn't be a major surprise at this point. Companies, consumers and investors have been bracing for one for months. 'The market has been very much anticipating a recession all year,' said Eric Marshall, a portfolio manager with Hodges Capital. 'This could be a shallower recession.'"

Let's hope so. And let's not get too panicked about what the Dow does any particular day. Remember what Paul Samuelson, the first American to win the Nobel Prize for economics, once said of the stock market:

It has forecast nine of the last five recessions.