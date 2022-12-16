EU, Twitter on collision course over content rules

Elon Musk's Twitter is poised to collide with new rules in Europe, where officials warn the social media company will have to comply with some of the world's toughest laws targeting toxic content.

While the new digital rule book means the European Union is likely a global leader in cracking down on Musk's reimagined platform, the 27-nation bloc will face its own challenges forcing Twitter and other online companies to comply.

Known as the Digital Services Act, the EU's new rules aim to make platforms and search engines more accountable for illegal and harmful content including hate speech, scams and disinformation. The rules kick in next summer for the biggest digital companies, such as Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and TikTok, and then expand to all online services in 2024.

"A lot can change in six months, but it sure seems like Twitter is lining up to be Europe's first major test case when it comes to enforcing the (Digital Services Act)," said John Albert of Berlin-based AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research and advocacy group.

The standards are poised to run up against Musk's whipsawing policies at Twitter: He axed a group of advisers this week who address problems such as hate speech, child exploitation and self-harm, halved Twitter's workforce and issued conflicting decisions about content moderation.

Musk has called for "freedom of speech, not freedom of reach," saying he wants to downgrade negative and hateful posts. The billionaire Tesla CEO considers the bloc's rules "a sensible approach to implement on a worldwide basis," EU digital policy chief Thierry Breton recounted after a video call with Musk this month.

Musk's style of making ad hoc changes won't fly under the new European rule book, experts said.

Twitter's disastrous rollout of paid "verified" blue checks, for example, likely would have triggered an EU investigation and possibly big fines because such major design changes will not be allowed without a risk assessment, Albert said.

The disbanding of Twitter's Trust and Safety Council also would "raise some eyebrows in Brussels," Albert said. Expert advisers aren't required under the EU rules, but "good-faith voluntary efforts" show "European regulators that you care about transparency and are invested in trust and safety," he said.

Musk's tinkering -- including dropping enforcement of covid-19 misinformation rules and granting amnesty to suspended accounts -- has already alarmed European officials.

Musk's approach is "a big issue" that calls for "more regulation," French President Emmanuel Macron told ABC's Good Morning America.

In Europe, "you can demonstrate you can have free speech, you can write what you want. But there is responsibilities and limits," he said.

Macron, who met this month with Musk in the United States, tweeted that "efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations."

FTC DECREE

In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission has sent letters to Twitter asking if the company remains able to comply with a long-standing consent decree the agency has vowed to rigorously enforce, according to a person familiar with the exchange.

Musk's $44 billion October purchase of Twitter and subsequent exodus of staff -- including many of the company's lawyers -- has raised concerns the company doesn't have the security or legal resources to meet requirements of its FTC agreement regarding user privacy and data security.

The FTC's 2011 consent decree stemmed from allegations that Twitter failed to protect user data in a 2009 hack that allowed intruders to send fake messages from any user account, including celebrities and politicians.

Twitter in May paid a $150 million penalty for violating the order by misusing email addresses provided for security purposes. The agency said Twitter used the emails for targeted advertising from 2013 to 2019.

The FTC last month said it was tracking recent developments at the company and said a revised consent decree gives the agency tools to enforce the order, emphasizing that no chief executive is above the law.

The agency has been scrutinizing Twitter's privacy and data-security compliance for more than a decade, requiring it to submit to independent audits every other year. Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Information for this report was contributed by Kelvin Chan of The Associated Press and Anna Edgerton of Bloomberg News (WPNS).