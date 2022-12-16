FYI Calendar: ‘Tuna’ at APT, ‘Carol’ at T2, Santa and more





Today

"Twas the Night Before Christmas" -- A tour of the 1895 Hawkins House themed around Clement C. Moore's beloved 1823 poem and how the Hawkins family of Rogers would have decorated for Christmas at the turn of the 2oth century, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

Winter Yoga Series -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville on the following dates to meet and snap photos with during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates will be Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

Art By The Glass -- With Roxy Erickson, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- 7 p.m. today; and 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org/childrens-theatre-plays/best-christmas-pageant-ever/.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. today, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, ends Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Set in a library on Christmas Eve, adapted by Bob Ford and Amy Herzberg, 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday & Sunday; special holiday performances 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"A Tuna Christmas" -- 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $25-$50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988. The Zephyr Blevins Gallery at the Victory is showing "Fish in Any Medium" during "A Tuna Christmas."

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- The Kinders, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meditation and Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Interactive Movie -- "The Polar Express," 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Santa in the Park -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs.

Victory Film Series -- National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation," 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $12 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Holiday Hangar Dance -- Dinner, dance lessons, silent auction and more happens at 6 p.m. at Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $23 for kids. Email frontdesk.aamm@gmail.com for tickets.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

__

Sunday

Let There Be Light -- Nature photography by Steven Hunter, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert -- With a food drive for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, 3 p.m., at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

__

Monday

Holiday Dulcimer Music -- With Gary McCarty, 11 a.m. Dec. 19 & Dec. 21 at Bella Vista Public Library, 1 Dickens Place, Bella Vista. bvpl.org.

