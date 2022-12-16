Gentry school bands perform holiday music during concert

GENTRY -- A concert was held Dec. 8 in the auditorium of Gentry High School, featuring the Gentry beginning band, the middle school concert band and the Gentry Wind Ensemble.

The beginning band led off the evening concert, playing "Beethoven's Joy," by Ludwig van Beethoven, and "Brightly Shining," "Dreidel Spinning Top" and "The Good King," all by Scott Rush and Jeff Scott.

The middle school concert band played "A Christmas Treat" by John O'Reilly and "A Christmas Wish" by James Swearingen.

"A Christmas Carol" by Randall Standridge and narrated by Allison Blanchard and "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson were performed by the Gentry Wind Ensemble.

Gentry band instructor Blake Vetetoe was the director.