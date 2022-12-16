Sections
Gentry school bands perform holiday music during concert

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:00 a.m.
A band concert was held in Gentry on Dec. 8, featuring Gentry School District's beginning band, middle school band and Gentry Winds Ensemble. The concert was under the direction of Blake Vetetoe, Gentry's band instructor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Randy Moll)

GENTRY -- A concert was held Dec. 8 in the auditorium of Gentry High School, featuring the Gentry beginning band, the middle school concert band and the Gentry Wind Ensemble.

The beginning band led off the evening concert, playing "Beethoven's Joy," by Ludwig van Beethoven, and "Brightly Shining," "Dreidel Spinning Top" and "The Good King," all by Scott Rush and Jeff Scott.

The middle school concert band played "A Christmas Treat" by John O'Reilly and "A Christmas Wish" by James Swearingen.

"A Christmas Carol" by Randall Standridge and narrated by Allison Blanchard and "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson were performed by the Gentry Wind Ensemble.

Gentry band instructor Blake Vetetoe was the director.

Print Headline: Band concert held in Gentry

