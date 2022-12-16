DEAR HELOISE: As a makeup artist, I can tell you that most makeup lasts about six hours. We touch our faces more than we realize, and when we do, we remove a little makeup from our faces each time. Add to that, our facial movements also knock off makeup, or the colors start to fade after a number of hours.

If you want to keep your makeup on a little longer, do not skip powder. Don't put a heavy-handed dose of powder, but rather a light dusting on the T-zone, away from the eyes. This will set your makeup to last all day.

Put on a little too much blush? Add powder over the blush to give the color a more natural look. Always apply blush with a brush -- blend, blend and blend again.

-- Susan A., N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: People tend to remove the cotton from medicine bottles and toss out the cotton. I like to take that large piece of cotton and use it to remove nail polish. I can usually get about two or three uses out of it before I have to throw it away.

-- Leah K., Beaverton, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: Last Christmas season, my brother-in-law opened a champagne bottle, and the cork flew across the kitchen and hit the light fixture hard enough to break it. To avoid that problem again this year, I am making sure we place an oven mitt over the cork first, and then allow my brother-in-law to open the bottle. This way, no one gets hurt.

-- Beth-Ann, Norcross, Ga.

DEAR HELOISE: Every time I buy new furniture, I have the delivery men lay it down first so that I can use felt pads on the bottom of the legs or the bottom the piece of furniture. I use a pad that is self-sticking on one side, and soft and scratch-proof on the other side. Because of the padded bottom on my furniture, I can easily move my furniture across my wooden floors to clean the backs of the furniture.

-- Pauline T.,

Kennewick, Wash.

DEAR READER: That's a very clever idea. It'll keep your floors looking nice for a very long period of time.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I have an empty tissue box, I save it because I keep one on the top of my dryer to hold lint and pet hair, plus the used drier sheets. When it's full, I just toss it out.

This helps to keep my home a little cleaner, rather than having stray dryer sheets behind the dryer or balls of cat hair floating across the tile.

-- Jessica W., Cleveland

