D-line pledge James eager to sign with Hogs

After years of playing the game he loves, Arkansas defensive line commitment Kaleb James is ready to sign his national letter of intent with the Razorbacks.

He will do so during a signing ceremony at his school next Wednesday, which is the first day of the early signing period.

“It will be very exciting, but also relieving knowing that I’m officially locked in with a school,” James said.

James, 6-4, 260, of Mansfield, Texas, pledged to the Razorbacks over more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and others almost a year ago. He was the program's sixth commitment in the 2023 class at the time.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams visited him at his school on Thursday.

“I think that he really likes to understand his players and coaches. Every player is different depending on how they need to be coached in their strengths and weaknesses,” James said.

James recorded 82 tackles, 34 quarterback hurries, 11.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 2 recovered fumbled and 1 forced fumble as a senior.

As a junior, he recorded 105 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 36 quarterback hurries, 5 recovered fumbles and 2 forced fumbles.

He and Adams hit on several subjects.

“We talked about my national letter of intent, of course, and we talked about recruiting as a whole and my roles on the team in the near future and about family,” said James, who is expected to play defensive end at Arkansas.

The 2023 Razorbacks commitments have stayed in touch with each other several ways, including group texts and 1-on-1 texts. James and defensive tackle pledge Stephen Johnson have created a bond.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for the both of us. I think we are both just as excited to get to Fayetteville and prove ourselves and show what we are made of,” James said.

James, who is rated an ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 41 defensive tackle in the nation, said Johnson keeps him entertained.

“He is super outgoing and he is very comical and always makes me laugh,” James said.



