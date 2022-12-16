Home movies

"George & Tammy" (TV-MA, six 48-minute episodes, Showtime) This intriguing and smartly written music bio-pic series concerns the careers and marriage of country music superstars George Jones & Tammy Wynette. With Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George and Tammy (who do their own singing in the series), along with Tim Blake Nelson, Katy Mixon, Steve Zahn, Walton Goggins; directed by John Hillcoat.

"Harry & Meghan" (TV-MA, six 58 minutes episodes, Netflix) For fans of the British monarchy (and few others), here's a six-part documentary series (two volumes of three one-hour episodes each) that attempts, with great sympathy, to tell all about Prince Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royal family. With lots of private photos and archived footage, intended by the Duke and Duchess to tell the world why they walked away from royal life and moved to Southern California almost three years ago.

"Tulsa King" (TV-MA, 10 episodes of 40 minutes each, Paramount+) It's refreshing (if predictable) to see Sylvester Stallone (in his first TV series) play Dwight Manfredi who, upon release from 25 years in prison for taking a fall for his gangster boss, is rewarded with an opportunity to take over organized crime in Tulsa, as well as reignite his ability to charm women half his age. With Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will.

"The Empress" (TV-MA, six episodes of 55 minutes each, Netflix) Those who find "The Crown" tiresome now that it's moving toward the end of the 20th century may enjoy time-traveling to enter the lavish, very adult 19th-century court of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sissi, who rules from her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph in 1884 when she's a spirited teenager (with poor judgment) until her assassination by an Italian anarchist in 1898. Sumptuous surroundings, gorgeous gowns, a cranky mother-in-law in Archduchess Sophie, and power-hungry brother-in-law Maximilian allow for contentious behavior all around. Season 2 is on the way. With Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant; in German with English subtitles.

"Deadwind" TV-MA, 45-minute episodes, Netflix) This gritty, authentic-feeling Finnish crime thriller concerns the determined work of small but mighty Helsinki detective Sofia Karppi (Pihla Viitala), who, seldom smiling, stomps around with the authority of Marcella (another small/mighty criminal destroyer who's the center of a British noir detective series that bears her name) in search of the killers and troublemakers who apparently abound in her little corner of the world. Now in its third season. Subtitled.

"Bad Sisters" (TV-MA, 53-minute episodes, Apple TV+) A pitch-black comedy/mystery thriller series about five opinionated, argumentative, and tautly bonded Irish sisters, who don't let their children or jobs or romantic partners get in the way of their family ties. Those ties commence to get complicated when the pure-jerk behavior of sister Grace's domineering jackass of a husband John Paul cross the line into we-can't-take-this-anymore territory. Created by Sharon Horgan, who plays Eva, one of the sisters, as does Eve Hewson (Bono's daughter). It has been picked up for a second season.

"Game Theory with Bomani Jones" (not rated, 30-minute episodes, HBO Max) An uneven and sometimes cliche-ridden sports-issues series with Emmy-winning sports journalist and commentator Bomani Jones (a contributor on HBO's "Back on The Record" with Bob Costas).