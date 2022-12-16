Happy birthday: Your studies get more specific, and you'll delight in a niche expertise. You'll attract attention for all the right reasons, and it will feel good to be applauded. More excitement: An adventure with a loved one and a new chapter in your personal life and a creative development that leads to a financial breakthrough.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've been in those positions where it was important to look busy, but you much prefer to actually be busy instead. Doing nothing is a good look for you too. If you need an excuse, tell everyone you're pausing for perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It may happen that a friend's well-meant but terrible advice leaves you wondering why you bother to share. That same friend has been known to come through for you though... so don't put too much importance on any one act.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Fun and productivity sometimes go hand-in-hand, but not always. The thing is to focus. You could laugh and have a good time while making sure that everyone has a common goal and everyone keeps it in mind.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What is actionable? Where are the points of leverage? Instead of shying away from it you should be chasing it. Follow the beams to see where they lead. You have nothing to fear now: your aim is true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Every decision has consequences. And though the effects of a choice may be slight indeed, you're paying attention today and you'll pick up on the little things that could add up to a big difference in the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You trust humanity and believe better angels will prevail. Even if you get burned walking on the sunny side, you'd rather be an optimistic fool than an accurate cynic any day of the week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Much of your time is spent making sure everything runs smoothly for those around you. Take a step back and ask yourself where you fit in. Assess how you feel and how happy you are with everything that is going on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll sync up to those around you, physically matching their pacing and movements. They relax and open up to you. You'll also be a key part of some amazing teamwork.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You like to have company, but only when you're in control of the schedule and flow. Stretches of solitude will let you concentrate on what you need to accomplish. Your solo work will be satisfying and lucrative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This is no time to deflect attention out of modesty or spread around the credit that rightly belongs to you. Show that you're confident now because if you don't you might receive less opportunity and money than you deserve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some habits are so much a part of daily life that you don't even think of them as behaviors; rather, they are just "you doing you." But you're changing. You might decide that a certain habit is unnecessary and do away with it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you can't communicate with others, working and/or creating with them will be a joyless process. So, you commit to learning about the various people in your mix so you can build a rapport and thrive together.