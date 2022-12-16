• Corrie Loeffler, 40, who as a girl finished fifth in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and later became a staffer for the competition, was named executive director, spelling out her happiness by saying, "It's not many people who can say they got to do the thing they wanted to do when they were a kid."

• Elaine Courtney was awarded $14.4 million by a Los Angeles County jury after suing insurance provider Health Net, alleging that its monthslong delays in approving surgery for a painful condition led to her opioid dependency.

• Courtney Anderson of Tennessee will be released from prison after serving 25 years for theft and forgery because a judge and district attorney deemed it excessive that he got 162 years, calling it "the kind of overreaction that sows distrust in our system and doesn't make us safer."

• Evan Edwards, 64, and his 30-year-old son, Canadians who authorities say ran a sham ministry in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., were charged with defrauding the government of covid-19 relief funds in a scheme to buy a $3.7 million home at Walt Disney World.

• Joshua Russell of Bucyrus, Ohio, could face 20 years in prison after being charged with making threatening phone calls to an Arizona election official, calling him a "traitor" and a "terrorist" and leaving death threats on his voicemail.

• Antonio Barletta, administrator of Nahant, Mass., said "there's no changing the behavior of that animal" after it gets habituated as the town moved to kill coyotes that locals say have become a dangerous nuisance and killed three pets taken right off leashes.

• Xiaolei Wu, a citizen of China who's a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston, was charged with stalking after investigators say he harassed and threatened to chop the hands off a person who posted a flyer near campus declaring "Stand with Chinese People" and "We Want Democracy."

• Thomas Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Ind., apologized for his "offensive and insensitive" remarks during a commencement in which he impersonated speakers of Asian languages, saying, "We are all human" and "I made a mistake."

• Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, found herself begging forgiveness after a hot mic caught her using a vulgarity against a rival in an aside during Parliament's Question Time, calling him "such an arrogant p****."