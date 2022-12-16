Jennette McCurdy opens up about her life and memoir

As a child of the late '80s/early '90s, television had a large part in raising me while my parents worked full time. I spent endless hours watching cartoons on Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel. Ren and Stimpy were my surrogate parents, the Rugrats were my colleagues, and every Friday night felt like an event as I pretended to sit around the campfire with the kids from "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" All these animated characters and young actors had a fairly big impact on the formative years of my life. But it's only as I got older that I considered how my youth -- my constant need for entertainment-- affected the young stars of these live-action kids shows.

When we all reach that age where the curtain between the imaginary and reality is lifted, specifically when it comes to TV shows and movies, we start to wonder what happened to our favorite childhood stars. Sometimes we see them pop up again in other projects. People like Kenan Thompson went on from being on "All That" to being the longest-running cast member on "Saturday Night Live," and Ryan Gosling has done well for himself since he first started his career as a Mouseketeer. But more often is the case that these child stars peak early and spiral out of control with drug and alcohol abuse that in a lot of unfortunate cases lead to an early grave. Corey Haim, for example, was too hot to trot in the late '80s, but the pressures of his career and his addictions kept him from reaching the age of 40.

Last week representatives of the University of Arkansas' Division of Student Affairs hosted one of their distinguished lecturer events. They invited New York Times bestselling author and former child actress Jennette McCurdy. McCurdy has just released a memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," which gives a detailed account of her time as a child star. She was, most notably, in Nickelodeon's hit original show "iCarly," a show that I wasn't too familiar with; it aired shortly after I had grown to an age where I no longer watched kids' shows.

When I went to buy my ticket for the event from the university website, I was shocked to see that tickets had sold out within less than 24 hours. The crowd for the evening was mostly made up of Gen-Zers. Everyone in their early to mid-20s, all of them on their phones watching their TikToks, were waiting for the show to start. It certainly made me feel ready for the nursing home. A student walked onstage to, I assumed, introduce the former child star, but he started to give a disclaimer, saying that tonight's Q&A may contain discussions of abuse and trauma, and if anyone started to feel the effects of anxiety to go to the back of the venue for assistance. And here I was thinking that we were just going to get a nice insight on what working in Hollywood at a young age was like, or maybe take a look at the writing process, but my assumption was way off the mark as Dr. Jennifer Veilleux, an associate professor in the department of psychological Science, conducted for the next hour what can only be described as a live public therapy session on McCurdy.

McCurdy came on stage, bright and plucky, with a subtle hint of frantic neuroticism with the way she fidgets almost constantly with her hands. Veilleux jumped right in and started probing around in McCurdy's brain by asking, "What prompted you to share your life's story?" McCurdy then responded that it all started with six years of therapy, realizing that she had somewhat of an entertaining story that could possibly help others. She had originally written "I'm Glad My Mother Died" as a one-woman show, which was also a musical. But it only lasted a handful of performances before she was encouraged to turn it into a book.

McCurdy went into the details of her book, pointing out that each vignette is written in first person present. So the early chapters where she's a child, she writes from the perspective of her 8-year-old self. McCurdy and Veilleux then went into a deep discussion about therapy and how that process worked for her. McCurdy talked about how her youth was in a constant state of chaos and how her overbearing mother, who suffered from cancer, kept pushing her into acting. As a young girl McCurdy was afraid of losing her mother and therefore kowtowed to her mother's every whim. The conversation then took a turn as McCurdy started questioning to Veilleux. She wanted to know what "dialectical behavioral therapy" was. Veilleux described the process as being about acceptance and change, where a person can accept the way that they are and realize that there are things that can be improved. This concept seemed to fascinate McCurdy.

I stayed fascinated throughout the event, taking this intense peek into McCurdy's life. It was refreshing to see one of these guest speakers willing to open up so much to a room full of strangers, and to do so in such an interestingly entertaining way. McCurdy and Veilleux had a great chemistry together; whenever the conversation got serious, a bit of levity was introduced to relieve some of the intensity. As someone who has never been to therapy, I wondered, is this what real therapy looks like?

The most disappointing part of the night came after the mock therapy session, when the floor was given to the student body to ask questions. The event was livestreamed on the university's YouTube channel where people could submit questions for McCurdy. But all the student questions were bad and felt frivolous, especially considering what had just transpired for the past hour. The questions ranged from, "Where did you get your shoes?" to "Disneyland or Disney World?" to "What's your favorite Christmas movie?" All questions of genuine substance.

But that seems rather common with these 20-something undergrads. I remember years ago when Jon Heder, star of "Napoleon Dynamite," visited UCA. 90% of the student questions were "Can I give you a hug?" It's almost as if the universities need to screen student questions in advance, or maybe just get more insightful students, especially when you have intriguing guest speakers coming to town.