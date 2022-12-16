Jobless claims drop, signal strong market

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week, a sign the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool inflation.

Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week's 231,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claims are seen as a proxy for layoffs, and last week's level was the lowest in more than two months.

The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 3,000 to 227,250.

About 1.67 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Dec. 3, up 1,000 from the week before.

American workers have extraordinary job security at the moment, despite an economy some see in danger of tipping into a recession from the aggressive interest rate increases by the Fed this year.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate seven times since March in an effort to slow the economy and bring down prices. Its key rate now stands in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest in 15 years.

The technology and real estate sectors have been outliers in an otherwise robust job market, with Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, DoorDash, BuzzFeed, Redfin and Compass announcing significant layoffs in recent months.