Law enforcement operations at Bi-State projected to cost $6.2M for 2023

by Greg Bischof/Texarkana Gazette | Today at 9:55 a.m.
The Bi-State Justice Building is seen at 100 N. State Line Ave. The BJB jail and Bowie County Correctional Center are managed by LaSalle Corrections. Bowie County's contract with the company is up for renewal next month. (Gazette file photo)

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The three law enforcement agencies using Bi-State Justice Center collectively will need more than $6.2 million to operate out of the building throughout 2023.

The two Texarkanas and Bowie County agreed Thursday to share Bi-State's projected 2023 operations costs of $6,222,514, according to figures released during the annual Intergovernmental Advisory Committee meeting.

Bowie County will paying slightly more than $2.1, while the Texas side will be contribute just over $2 million, leaving the Arkansas side putting in close to $2 million.

The financial responsibilities mirror the space usage at Bi-State.

Bowie County occupies slightly more than 35 percent of space, the Texas side takes up nearly 33.5 percent and the Arkansas side slightly more than 31 percent.

The agencies pay a flat annual fee of $1,191,000 each for shared records and communications operations.

Bowie County Sheriff's Office and both Texarkana police departments have used Bi-State since it opened in 1985. The collaboration is seen as a way to coordinate law enforcement in the Twin Cities region.

