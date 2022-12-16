Law enforcement operations at Bi-State projected to cost $6.2M for 2023

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The three law enforcement agencies using Bi-State Justice Center collectively will need more than $6.2 million to operate out of the building throughout 2023.

The two Texarkanas and Bowie County agreed Thursday to share Bi-State's projected 2023 operations costs of $6,222,514, according to figures released during the annual Intergovernmental Advisory Committee meeting.

Bowie County will paying slightly more than $2.1, while the Texas side will be contribute just over $2 million, leaving the Arkansas side putting in close to $2 million.

The financial responsibilities mirror the space usage at Bi-State.

Bowie County occupies slightly more than 35 percent of space, the Texas side takes up nearly 33.5 percent and the Arkansas side slightly more than 31 percent.

The agencies pay a flat annual fee of $1,191,000 each for shared records and communications operations.

Bowie County Sheriff's Office and both Texarkana police departments have used Bi-State since it opened in 1985. The collaboration is seen as a way to coordinate law enforcement in the Twin Cities region.