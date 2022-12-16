Let’s Eat! Onyx Coffee teams up with NBA star Jimmy Butler

The latest specialty coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab is a limited edition collaboration with NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

The Miami Heat forward, who opened an impromptu coffee shop in his hotel room during the 2020 NBA Bubble, said he's a big fan of the Rogers-based coffee roasters.

His coffee and lifestyle brand, BIGFACE, is partnering with Onyx to offer an 8-ounce bag of coffee with a 12-ounce insulated mug. The price tag is $200.

"We at BIGFACE are big fans of Andrea and her team over at Onyx Coffee Lab," Butler said. "Getting to know them over the last year has been really cool. Now being able to work and go to Colombia with Onyx and pick out this special, super limited, legendary coffee is something that we are all excited about. Hoping you all enjoy this one as much as we do."

The coffee came from a Colombian farm called La Palma y El Tucan, where the coffee was produced by natural processing, an alternative to washed processing, according to a news release. The delicate process gives the coffee a complex and tropical flavor, according to the release.

Butler visited the farm in 2022 with Onyx owners Jon and Andrea Allen.

"We tried the four best coffees in Colombia," Jon Allen said. "The processes they use at the La Palma y El Tucan farm are unlike anything that is being done anywhere else in the world today."

Onyx has sourced coffee from the farm for competitions and seasonal offerings since 2013, the release states.

Coffee nerds can find a description of the production process and the costs associated with the product at onyxcoffeelab.com/products/big-face-onyx.

IHOP

IHOP is on the way to the Har-Ber Crossing shopping center in west Springdale.

The location plans to open sometime in the spring of 2023, an IHOP representative wrote in an email to us earlier this week.

There are currently IHOP locations in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

WAFFLE HOUSE

If you'd prefer waffles over pancakes, this may be better news: The closed Waffle House at 2308 SE Walton Blvd. plans to reopen in Bentonville next April.

The location needed to move due to a nearby Department of Transportation project, vice president of public relations Njeri Boss wrote in a recent email.

The company purchased adjacent land in order to demolish the building before constructing a new one. The new building will straddle the remaining section of the original property and newly purchased property, she said.

There are plenty of other Waffle House locations in the area. Centerton, Rogers, Fayetteville and Siloam Springs each have one while Springdale has two.

DANGER DOGS

Danger Dogs in downtown Rogers closed Saturday for the winter, according to a Facebook post.

This closing is also temporary; the shop plans to reopen in the spring, according to the post.

The gourmet hot dog shop offers quarter pound beef hot dogs with a variety of toppings and sauces.

PLEASANT COUNTER

Pleasant Counter will welcome hungry patrons to a grand opening event Saturday at 11 a.m.

We featured the Springdale restaurant in a story a few weeks ago. If you want some Southern-style comfort food, you might want to show up tomorrow at 907 S. Pleasant St.

WRIGHT'S BARBECUE

Wright's Barbecue plans to open a shop in Little Rock.

The location will be the business' first restaurant outside of Northwest Arkansas.

Wright's currently has locations in Johnson, Rogers and Bentonville.

We'll be back next week with more restaurant news across Northwest Arkansas. Has one recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email gmoore@nwaonline.com.

Professional basketball player Jimmy Butler tastes and evaluates coffee. (Courtesy Photo/Onyx Coffee Lab)

