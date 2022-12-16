The fireworks of life

It is a fact of life how many people are somehow drawn to view radical extremes ... the ﬁreworks of life. A great percentage of people like to see for themselves, in person, displays of crazy wild things.

Generations ago, people would take their picnic lunches to witness a real battle, from a protected hillside, as two warring tribes/countries attacked each other below. Colorful violence indeed. Nowadays people will go to a Trump rally and hear radically extreme yet colorful lies that motivate a gullible audience. What's he going to say next? Wow; he still believes he won!

In ancient Roman history you loyally picked a gladiator to win in battle, and you stuck with him for whatever reason. We have that today: people staying with Trump, out of loyalty, for no good reason. Trump is a colorful gladiator, but ... he has been a lying failure at every personal/business venture except his TV program.

The amazing fact is how many supposedly intelligent people, like Tom Cotton, now blindly follow Trump as loyalists. Why? There must be other reasons. I am interested to see the path of Sarah Sanders, another Trump loyalist, who actually calls the "left" radical. Let's see how she does fulfilling her education claims to improve reading comprehension and SAT test scores of Arkansas students. Arkansas without income tax.

We will be witness to colorful ﬁreworks ahead. Bring a sandwich.

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village

On this ship of fools

I was watching a TV program the other night, interrupted by a commercial that was a real slap-in-the-face, wake-up-call. I was totally shocked to see a male embrace another male and kiss him lips to lips. Made me want to throw up! What is going on here? What was the purpose of it?

And the news tells us that a notorious Russian arms dealer has been turned loose upon the world in exchange for the release of lesbian basketball player Brittney Griner, who is "married" to another sodomite woman. That is considered a fair trade-off?

And our U.S. House of Representatives has now passed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, though the Holy Bible tells us that sodomy is sin against God. I want to express my thankfulness for our state's four House delegates to Congress, French Hill, Bruce Westerman, Rick Crawford and Steve Womack, who voted against the legislation, and to express my thankfulness for Arkansas, which appears to be the lifeboat on this ship of fools, which America has become under this Democrat-controlled Congress. Is our nation going to get back to God before it's too late?

JACK MAYBERRY

Sheridan