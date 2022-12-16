Library system board approves $25.9M budget

The Central Arkansas Library System board approved a $25.9 million budget for 2023 on Thursday, reflecting major renovation projects that will require the temporary closure of the Main library building in 2023.

In May 2022, Little Rock residents voted to renew the capital millage, at a reduced rate (1.8 to 1.3 mills). This reauthorization allowed the library system to refinance outstanding capital debt through the issuance of a new set of bonds. The transaction was completed on Nov. 30.

The issuance of new bonds provides more than $25 million in funds available to the library to spend over the next three years on capital improvements. The majority of the funds will pay for a large renovation of the Main library, the first since it opened at that location in 1996.

The construction work to refresh Main is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2023.

The remaining funds will be used to expand Williams library and improve other Little Rock libraries, the Ron Robinson Theater and the Roberts Library. The latter two buildings are on the Main library complex in the River Market District area.

The library system plans to close the bookstore and galleries on the Main library campus sometime in 2023 so those spaces can serve the downtown area while the rest of the building is shut down. A small circulation desk, a computer lab and a place for patrons to pick up books and other items on hold will be available.

Administrative operations housed at the Main location cannot be moved elsewhere on the downtown library square campus, Executive Director Nate Coulter said in his budget memo. The library is in need of a location to house about 50 employees who work in non-public facing jobs at the Main branch, so the library system and has budgeted six months of rent at an alternative site for the second half of 2023.

The budget

Local property taxes will supply 88% of the libraries' operating funds. Government grants, a Windgate Foundation grant, an American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant and the Jerry Kline Community Impact award make up most of what library expects to recieve in the next year and will make up 3.7% of the operating funds.

With rising interest rates, the library's interest income will be more significant in 2023 at 1.3% of the budgeted revenue. State revenue will be 2.44% of the total budget revenue.

Coulter said this budget approval is aggressive in supporting its staff and giving back to the community "things they deserve" because they "expect it to be first class" and the library believes itself to be.

Jo Spencer, director of finance, said she's most proud of the board's move to raise the library's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

At the board meeting on Thursday, the budget reflected that overall salaries are up $986,000 with a 2% adjustment for all non-executive staff. The Emmet Morris endowment fund will be up over $8,000 at $19,300. The board also approved a 1% increase from the library to match employee retirement contributions, moving from 3% to 4%.

"This proposed 4% along with the 8% that CALS contributes to all full-time employees' pension plan, would bring the total contribution (assuming the employee puts in at least 4%) to 12%," Coulter said in his budget memo. "Although this still does not bring our employer contribution up to the level of the Arkansas Public Employee's Retirement System of 15.32%, we feel that it is a step in the right direction to help with the retention of employees and to encourage our employees to save more for retirement."

The library will also make a switch from Cigna to Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance for 2023. Coulter reported that the library was able to negotiate a 1.5% increase in premiums with Blue Cross/Blue Shield while maintaining "essentially the same comprehensive coverage for employees."

Website

Tameka Lee, director of communications, discussed details of a new website system for the library's calendar and meeting room reservations. Communico is integrated technology that's user-friendly so employees can streamline actions without having to repeat steps, she said. It's currently used by libraries in Fayetteville and North Little Rock.

"With the addition of Communico, we think this really will be something that will help with the patron experience with offering the ability to book appointments and reserve meeting rooms, giving us a more user-friendly event calendar. It really should just enhance the way that they can engage with the library," Lee said.

The library hopes to implement the system early next year.