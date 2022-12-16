Police beat: Man faces charges after traffic stop

Man gets gun, drug charges after stop

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man during a traffic stop where they say they found drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 9:25 p.m. pulled over Clayton Bowers, 36, of North Little Rock near 413 E. Broadway because they reported he was speeding.

Bowers told police he had a gun in the vehicle, the report says, and records showed he is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. A search of the vehicle also turned up a small amount of suspected marijuana, police said.

Bowers faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.