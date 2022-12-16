More advice

In response to Rex Nelson's piece last Sunday on how to improve Little Rock, it's great advice and I don't disagree, but I think you could flip most of what he suggested around and it would make for equally good advice.

• The older, experienced generation should consider some of the new ideas the younger generations are bringing to the table; younger generations have gotten stuck trying to navigate all the endless regulations boomers put in place after they were done getting theirs. We don't mean to come off as lazy; it's just more difficult to do things these days than it was for older generations. If the older, experienced type would bend an ear to the young, it would really help!

• The board should consider trying to work with the mayor. Yes, almost half of Little Rock didn't vote for the mayor, but over half did.

Triple down on neighborhood infill, empower the Capitol Avenue redevelopment task force, yes, but don't take your eye off downtown neighborhoods. The downtown core will follow suit and come more easily if you get the neighborhoods stabilized. Good schools, vibrant business districts and safe streets have perfect correlation with strong neighborhoods. This is why the older generation has failed Little Rock for 70-plus years: They wouldn't take care of the small things.

• Perception is reality, but it's hard to overcome "perception" when journalists and politicians consistently refer to our city as "dangerous." Maybe consider a different headline than "City on the brink"; it could help with "perception."

Crime is up across the nation and Republicans got cheap points in the midterms talking about it all year. But the election is over, and the damage to urban centers is done; journalists should lay off the RNC talking points in non-election years and start sharing real news again. Like the fact that over 200,000 people choose to live in this "dangerous" city every day and do so happily. Or at least share that commuters to Little Rock are putting themselves in far greater danger driving so far to work every day. There are way more Arkansans dying in auto-related accidents commuting to work than there are homicides here in Little Rock. It was Republicans in Arkansas and across the country who ran the "tough on crime" campaigns. Journalists should pressure them to fix it.

• No one wants to come downtown because they feel unsafe? I understand what you mean, but how about we meet for dinner next weekend in the SOMA district? I'll buy, you pick where to eat. Wear walking shoes; you'll need them when you have to park two or three blocks off Main. It's packed in the Creative Corridor and River Market too. If you asked downtowners what our problems are, sure, we want the ambassador project funded, but we also want Raduno's, Bruno's and Samantha's to expand so we don't have to wait an hour and a half on a table.

The continued assault on downtown by the press is unhelpful and not accurate. There are so many awesome things going on!

Mike Orndorff is a residential and commercial developer in downtown Little Rock.