• Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's portrait was unveiled Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. The ceremony at Statuary Hall drew current and former members of Congress, friends and family honoring the first woman to hold the gavel. Former President Barack Obama said in a videotaped message that Pelosi has "inspired a generation of women to run, win and lead because they've seen her, what someone like her -- and someone like them -- can do." Obama recounted how his signature Affordable Care Act was all but abandoned after a Senate election defeat, except for Pelosi's persistence. "The only thing she wasn't willing to do was give up. And like always, she got it done," Obama said. And the former Republican speaker, John Boehner, known for teary eyes at times such as these, did not disappoint. Choking up as he talked about his two adult daughters, Boehner said: "My girls told me, tell the speaker how much we admire her." He continued, "The younger generation today has the saying: Game recognizes game. And the fact of the matter is no other speaker of the House in the modern era -- Republican or Democrat -- has wielded the gavel with such authority or with such consistent results. Let me just say, 'You're one tough cookie.'" Pelosi's portrait was painted after her first tenure as speaker from 2007 to 2011 but was held back. She regained the gavel in 2019, the first person in some 50 years to twice become speaker. Pelosi announced after the November election, when House Democrats lost power to the GOP, that she would not seek another term as leader, ending a 20-year run. She's staying on as the representative from San Francisco. Pelosi said she was honored that her colleagues "had the courage to elect a woman speaker." "This painting will stand out as a woman in that Speaker's Lobby," Pelosi said. "I'm honored to be the first, but it will only be a big of accomplishment if I'm not the last."

• Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this week. The honorary award for the comedian and actor adds to a broadcast that's taking shape after two years of scandal and backlash tarnished the Globes. After taking the previous Globes off the air, NBC will telecast the ceremony Jan. 10, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting. The films "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led in nominations announced this week. "Abbott Elementary" topped TV nominees. Murphy has been nominated for a Globe six times, winning once for his performance in 2006's "Dreamgirls." His most recent nomination was for best actor in a comedy or musical for 2019's "Dolemite Is My Name."