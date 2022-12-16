The world in brief: Lebanese attack kills U.N. peacekeeper





Lebanese attack kills U.N. peacekeeper

BEIRUT -- An Irish U.N. peacekeeper was killed and several others were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on a convoy in southern Lebanon, Irish and Lebanese military officials said Thursday. The area is a stronghold of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group.

The Irish Defense Forces said in a statement that a pair of armored vehicles carrying eight Irish troops from the U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, was fired on as they drove north, toward Beirut on Wednesday night near the town of Al-Aqbiya.

The Irish military identified the killed peacekeeper as Pvt. Sean Rooney of Newtwoncunningham, Ireland. It noted that one of the three wounded soldiers was in serious condition. It did not identify the assailants.

UNIFIL confirmed that one peacekeeper was killed and three were wounded but did not share further details.

A person familiar with the investigation said that the armored vehicle carrying the peacekeepers had overturned while trying to escape the scene after locals began shooting.

Local residents were angered and became aggressive when two UNIFIL armored vehicles, which were heading to the Beirut airport, took a detour through Al-Aqbiya, which is not part of the area under UNIFIL's mandate, the person said. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity.

Netanyahu vows to seek ties with Saudis

JERUSALEM -- Israel's designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians.

The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

He has already reached a series of coalition agreements with hard-liners who favor tougher action against Palestinian militants, increased settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and vehemently reject the idea of an independent Palestinian state.

Netanyahu told the channel that he will set overall policies.

"I will govern and I will lead," he said. "The other parties are joining me. I'm not joining them."

Netanyahu said he hoped to expand the Abraham Accords -- a set of normalization agreements reached with four Arab countries in 2020 -- by reaching a similar deal with Saudi Arabia.

India: Long-range missile test a success

NEW DELHI -- India on Thursday successfully test-fired a long-range "Agni-5" intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missile, a government minister said, that is expected to strengthen its deterrence against long-time rival China.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the missile was fired Thursday from Abdul Kalam Island in eastern Odisha state.

"The missile will add great value to the defense and strengthen national security to a greater extent," Joshi tweeted, citing its range of 3,300 miles or more.

Ahead of the test, Indian authorities issued a notification and declared the Bay of Bengal as a no-fly zone, said Indian media reports, adding that its range covers almost the entire China mainland.

Fresh tensions arose between India and China after clashes between their soldiers Dec. 9 along their disputed border in Arunachal Pradesh state.

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said no Indian soldiers were seriously hurt and troops from both sides withdrew from the area soon afterward. A statement from the Indian army Monday said troops on both sides suffered minor injuries.

Pakistani killed by Taliban shelling

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistani authorities said at least one person was killed and 20 others, including women and children, were wounded when Afghan Taliban forces fired mortars on Thursday toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, reflecting increasing tension between the neighboring nations.

The latest violence comes after a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in recent months. It was not immediately clear what preceded the fire near Chaman, a key trade route between the two sides.

The attack came days after seven Pakistani civilians and an Afghan Taliban fighter were killed in another cross-border shelling by Taliban forces. No military spokesman was immediately available for comment.

Local security officials in Chaman blamed the Afghan Taliban for initiating the fire, saying they targeted Pakistani soldiers who were repairing a portion of the damaged border fence. Residents said late Thursday that they were still hearing intermittent exchanges of fire near the Chaman crossing, known as Friendship Gate.

The crossing was closed on Thursday afternoon.









A man injured by the Afghan forces' shelling is brought to a hospital for treatment on Thursday in Chaman, southwestern Pakistan along the Afghan border. (AP)





