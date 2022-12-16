Tyson HQ will add

child care center

Tyson Foods is opening a child care center next year near its Springdale headquarters.

The center will be operated by Massachusetts-based Bright Horizons and will have space for 200 infants and preschoolers of Tyson Foods employees, according to a Thursday news release. It will be located in a Tyson-owned building across the street from the company's headquarters at 3701 Johnson Road in Springdale. The center will also offer options for after-care for school-aged children.

"Child care is a barrier we can address that will not only support our team members but solve a need so our employees can be successful at work and provide for their families," Jane Duke, project lead for the world headquarters expansion, said in a statement.

In October, Tyson Foods began asking about 1,000 of its corporate employees in the Chicago area and Dakota Dunes, S.D., to move to Arkansas and work at its Springdale headquarters, at a site that will be expanded and remodeled to house them.

The Springdale operation will be the company's third childcare location, with others in Humboldt, Tenn., and Amarillo, Texas. The pricing has yet to be finalized, according to a company spokesman.

-- John Magsam

Southland finishes

casino expansion

Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis has completed its $320 million expansion and is ready for business.

The new 20-story hotel has 300 rooms and 12 penthouse suites. The site includes a 113,000-square-foot gaming floor with 2,400 slot machines, 50 table games, along with bars and dining options.

"The Southland expansion is the culmination of a legacy project for Delaware North," said Delaware North Chief Executive Officer Lou Jacobs. "The completion puts Southland on the map as a true casino destination that will draw patrons from both near and far."

The three-year project is part of the transformation of the former racetrack that began 16 year ago. The first phase of casino hotel the project was completed in July.

-- John Magsam

Index falls 14.72

to end at 777.84

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 777.84, down 14.72.

"A move by the European Central Bank early in the session to increase interest rates by 50 basis points accentuated the selloff triggered Tuesday by the U.S. Federal Reserve on a similar action as investors shed equity risk in fear of a possible recession with the communication services and information technology sectors underperforming the S&P 500 index," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.