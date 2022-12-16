Odom tabs Petrino as new UNLV OC





FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino is on the move again.

The third-year coach at Missouri State is joining up with former UA defensive coordinator Barry Odom at UNLV as his offensive coordinator.

"I believe Coach Petrino is one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football," Odom said in a statement. "I know he will be a tremendous leader, mentor and teacher for our student-athletes. I'm thrilled to bring his experience to UNLV. His creativity on offense will compliment our program in every way."

Petrino, 61, has an 18-15 record at Missouri State and a 137-71 (.659) mark over 14 seasons as an FBS coach, including a 34-17 run at Arkansas between 2008-11. He led Missouri State to FCS playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021, the first for the program since 1990, but dropped off to a 5-6 record this season.

Petrino's Bears put a scare into Arkansas on Sept. 17, leading the Razorbacks 27-17 in the fourth quarter before Arkansas rallied for a 38-27 win.

"We had a great three years at Missouri State, but I thought this was the time in my career to step away from the head role and get back into a coordinator position to focus on moving the ball and scoring points and helping win games in Las Vegas," Petrino said in a statement.

Odom left Coach Sam Pittman's staff after three seasons to take the head coaching reins at UNLV of the Mountain West Conference on Dec. 6, replacing Marcus Arroyo.

Odom's staff could wind up with a distinctive Arkansas flair. The former Missouri linebacker and head coach, who led the Tigers to a 25-25 record between 2016-19, is reported to have hired former Arkansas receiver James Shibest as his special teams coordinator.

Additionally, current Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer is reportedly in line to follow Odom to Las Vegas after the Razorbacks wrap up their appearance against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

Petrino has not been an assistant coach since he was offensive coordinator at Auburn in 2002, prior to landing his first college head coaching job at Louisville the following year. Petrino, a native of Helena, Mont., led Louisville to a 41-9 record in four seasons, including a 12-1 record, an Orange Bowl win, and the No. 5 ranking in the final Associated Press poll in 2006, before taking over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

He resigned from the Falcons late in the 2007 season to accept the head coaching job at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks peaked in 2010 and 2011 with records of 10-3 and 11-2, including their only Bowl Championship Series berth in the Sugar Bowl after the 2010 season. Arkansas lost that game 31-26 to Ohio State, but the win was later vacated due to the Buckeyes' use of ineligible players.

Arkansas posted its first 11-win season since 1977 during the 2011 season, capped by a 31-19 win over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl.

That would be Petrino's final game as he ended up making a messy departure from the Razorbacks as he has with several other organizations.

Petrino was fired on April 10, 2012, after a motorcycle wreck with his mistress on board revealed he had hired her onto his staff and given her money to purchase a car.

Petrino went 8-4 in his lone season with Western Kentucky in 2013, and that led him back to Louisville, where he won at least eight games for four seasons in a row, including a 9-4 mark in 2016 when quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.

He was fired at Louisville late in the 2018 season with a 2-8 record, was out of football in 2019 and returned at Missouri State for the 2020 season.

Mark Anderson of The Associated Press contributed to this article.





Barry Odom, new UNLV NCAA college football head coach, speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)





