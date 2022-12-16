BASEBALL

Rodon set for 6-year deal

The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodon to their rotation on Thursday, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander, a person familiar with the negotiations said. New York took care of its most pressing question when it persuaded AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract -- baseball's biggest free agent deal ever. The Yankees also re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo with a $40 million, two-year deal. But the contract for Rodon is an addition for the reigning AL East champions. Rodon went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants, setting career highs for wins, starts (31), innings (178) and strikeouts (237). He also earned his second consecutive All-Star selection.

Red Sox sign Japanese slugger

The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and twice led Japan's Pacific League in batting, to a five year deal that will pay him $90 million. Yoshida, 29, helped Orix to a victory in the Japan Series in October, homering twice in Game 5 -- including a walk-off as the Buffaloes rallied from a ninth-inning deficit. Yoshida has a .326 average with a .419 on-base percentage in seven seasons in Japan, all with Orix. Word of the signing first emerged at the same time that free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to leave the Red Sox and join the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts had been the cornerstone of Boston's offseason plans.

O's, Frazier reach agreement

Second baseman Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles agreed Thursday to an $8 million, one-year contract. Frazier hit .238 with 3 home runs and 42 RBI in 156 games last season for the Seattle Mariners and stole a career-high 11 bases. He hit a career-best .305 for Pittsburgh and San Diego in 2021. He played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots in 2022, but he spent most of his time at second base. He joins a Baltimore team that made a big improvement this year behind rookie catcher Adley Rutschman and a surprisingly impressive bullpen.

Tigers boost starting rotation

The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.

Dodgers acquire infielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday acquired infielder Yonny Hernandez from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old switch-hitter played in 12 games for Arizona last season after being traded by Texas in April. Hernandez was claimed by Oakland last month and was designated for assignment this week. He played 10 games at third base and two at second base for the Diamondbacks. Hernandez has hit .198 with 13 stolen bases while playing shortstop, second base and third base in 55 career major-league games with the Rangers and D-backs.

Cubs add to bullpen

The Chicago Cubs added bullpen help, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger. The deal announced Thursday includes a mutual option for 2024. The 34-year-old Boxberger was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save over 70 appearances and 64 innings with Milwaukee last season. An All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2015 when he led the American League with 41 saves, he is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 seasons with San Diego, the Rays, Arizona, Kansas City, Miami and the Brewers. Chicago relievers had a 4.12 ERA last season.

BASKETBALL

Hawks' center injured

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night's 135-124 loss at Orlando. The Hawks on Thursday said an MRI revealed the strain. Capela left the game with what was described as tightness with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Capela is averaging 12.1 points and ranks third in the NBA with 12 rebounds per game. Onyeka Okongwu, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Magic, likely will fill in for Capela.

Former Olympic coach dies

Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women's basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79. UCLA, where Moore was the women's head coach from 1977-93, announced Thursday that she died from cancer at home Wednesday night in Fullerton, Calif., surrounded by family and friends. Moore was inducted in both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. She began her coaching career as an assistant at Southern Illinois. Moore then spent eight seasons at Cal State Fullerton, where she went 140-15. Moore led UCLA to a 27-3 mark in 1978 and posted a record 296 victories in her 16 years with the Bruins. In her 24-year career, she finished with a 436-196 record.

VOLLEYBALL

Texas advances to finals

Logan Eggleston, the three-time Big 12 player of the year, had the game-winning kill to reach 16 on the match and No. 1 overall seed Texas beat San Diego 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the NCAA volleyball tournament. Texas (27-1), in its 14th semifinal appearance, is going to the championship match for the ninth time in program history to face Louisville. The Longhorns will go for their fourth national championship on Saturday. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh in its semifinal match.

GOLF

Valimaki sets course record

Sami Valimaki of Finland took a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open after setting a course record of 62 on Thursday. The 24-year-old Valimaki shot a bogey-free 10 under at Mont Choisy Le Golf to finish the first round two strokes ahead of playing partner Oliver Bekker of South Africa. Valimaki's 10 birdies included two runs of four in a row and stellar putting. Pierre Pineau of France was three strokes off the lead in third, and JC Ritchie of South Africa was a further shot back in fourth.

HOCKEY

New deal for Kings' Moore

Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season. The 27-year-old Moore has seven goals and 11 assists while appearing in all 32 games this season for Los Angeles, which began Thursday in third place in the Western Conference.

TENNIS

Chilean player banned

Chilean tennis player Barbara Gatica Aviles has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday. The 26-year-old Gatica Aviles, whose career-best WTA ranking is No. 158, was also fined $5,000. "The charges relate to a match in 2016, which Gatica admitted losing deliberately in return for payment," the ITIA said in a statement. The agency did not specify which match or how much she was paid. A hearing officer found Gatica Aviles guilty of violating three sections of the sport's anti-corruption rules. Her ban extends to Dec. 8, 2025.