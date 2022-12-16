100 YEARS AGO

Dec. 16, 1922

SEARCY — By a vote of two-thirds majority, a mass meeting of citizens here today expressed a desire for a stock law. Much interest has developed in this matter following the appropriation of $14,000 by the Quorum Court for tick eradication. Dipping will do little good without a stock law, it was argued. The resolution provides for a bill to be presented to the legislature requesting a special election to be called so that the people may decide the question.

50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 16, 1972

State Social Services Commissioner Dalton Jennings said Friday he planned to file a lawsuit in federal court to prevent the federal government from depriving Arkansas welfare recipients of their food stamps. Under new federal legislation that will become effective next year, Arkansas welfare recipients in the adult categories (the aged, blind and disabled) will lose the food stamps they now receive. Their cash payments … also will be reduced unless the legislature appropriates funds to supplement the federal payments. Jennings and Governor Bumpers are recommending that the state supplement the payments.

25 YEARS AGO

Dec. 16, 1997

The Little Rock School District is entitled to be dismissed from its 15-year-old desegregation lawsuit but is still subject to federal court monitoring, an appeals court panel ruled Monday. … Little Rock officials consider the dismissal both a housekeeping matter and a symbolic reminder that the 1989 settlement agreement ended litigation on desegregation issues, leaving the courts to monitor and litigate only the district’s compliance with its desegregation plan. … The Little Rock School District filed a motion in 1995 asking U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright to dismiss the district from the desegregation lawsuit with the understanding that compliance monitoring would continue. Wright had denied the Little Rock district’s request for an order of dismissal, saying that the district had been recalcitrant in implementing its desegregation plan. Ordering the dismissal could hamper monitoring and would serve no useful purpose, the judge said.

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 16, 2012

FORT SMITH — True West magazine placed Fort Smith at the top of its list of Top Ten True West Towns of the Year for 2013, the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission announced… The application included information about the Fort Smith National Historic Site and the Fort Smith Museum of History, as well as a long list of historic features including Miss Laura’s Visitors Center, Clayton House, Belle Grove Historic District, Darby House, the Fort Chaffee Museum District, Fort Smith National Cemetery and the designation of Fort Smith as the home of the U.S. Marshals Museum. Projects completed this year also included in the application were the erection of the statue of famed Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves in downtown Pendergraft Park and the placement downtown of 12 bronze plaques containing Quick Response codes that will enable people with smart phones to view short videos about the historic subjects detailed on the plaques.