Panel puts police recruit rules aside

Little Rock Civil Service Commission members voted Thursday morning to delay approval of proposed changes to the standards for police applicants, agreeing that the amendments would benefit from rewording.

The suggestions, drafted by police leadership and city human resources officials, include changes to restrictions placed on past marijuana use by applicants, consideration of financial history and added scrutiny on applicants' social media interaction with hateful and extremist groups.

Little Rock police Maj. Ty Tyrrell said the input the commission members gave was important because it allowed people who may not be familiar with police terms or procedure to judge if the standards make sense. Tyrrell is head of the department's Headquarters Division.

The commission's action Thursday means the amended standards will likely not come up for a vote again until late January or early February due to commission member availability and the requirement to advertise public meetings 30 days in advance. The panel did not set a date for another hearing on Thursday.

Tyrrell said he supported the commission's decision to wait.

"It's more important that it be right than that it be finished today," Tyrrell said.

Members of the commission questioned Tyrrell and city Employment Services Manager Kathleen Walker about the changes during the Thursday meeting.

The only totally new addition was one that would make evidence of social media posts by the applicant that indicated participation in racist groups or groups that advocate the overthrow of the U.S. government immediately disqualifying.

"We can't have police officers who are members of the KKK. We can't have police officers who openly advocate the violent overthrow of the U.S. government," Tyrrell said.

These types of posts were a concern for the department before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol that involved crowds breaking into the building to obstruct a session of Congress, but have become especially troubling since then, said Maj. Cody Miller, head of the department's Training Division.

It became evident that off-duty police officers -- although none from Little Rock police -- were present at the riot, Miller said.

"We do not want to hire those police officers," he said. "We need to hire fair and objective police officers who won't come in with bias toward anyone."

Asked if he thought some applicants would consider the hiring standard a violation of their freedom of speech rights, Tyrrell said it's a sacrifice that comes with the job.

"Guess what? You get to be a cop, you lose a little bit of that free speech," Tyrrell said. "It just goes away, you don't have that option anymore. So our applicants need to understand that on the front end."

City Attorney Tom Carpenter suggested changing the wording to specifically refer to violent attempts to overthrow the government, and to change the language referring to "racist viewpoints" to encompass all types of discrimination as defined by the city's code.

The wording changes will be presented the next time the commission reviews the standards.

Commissioners thought some proposed amendments, like the suggestion that applicants generally not be judged for misdemeanor offenses involving "moral turpitude" committed more than five years before applying, went too far, while others, like the change to the marijuana policy, did not go far enough.

The former change is meant to avoid judging applicants based on non-serious youthful indiscretions, Tyrrell said. He gave the example of someone who might have been charged with public indecency for streaking at a high school football game, where no one was harmed but it was a misdemeanor.

Anecdotally, Tyrrell said a number of applicants are in their 40s or 50s and have had similar incidents long enough ago that the person's behavior has greatly changed.

Commissioners Paula Gray Stitz and Obray Nunnley, Jr., expressed concern about loosening the standards to allow applicants with such offenses on their records.

Stitz pointed out that under Arkansas law, a person can be convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault as a misdemeanor.

"And I don't want that in a police officer," Stitz said.

If someone is found guilty of having sex with a person under the age of 16 who is not their spouse, but did not engage in "deviant sexual activity," the code states, then the charge would be a misdemeanor.

However, Tyrrell said, the standards are meant to be guidelines, and whether a past offense is disqualifying will be judged on a case-by-case basis.

Those sorts of exceptions are reviewed up and down the line by police and human resources officials, Walker said.

Another of the proposed changes would mean that applicants would be disqualified if they admitted to use of illegal marijuana any time in the year before filling out the written application, a reduction from the three-year exclusion period currently on the books.

Part of the reasoning behind the change, Tyrrell said, is that too many otherwise qualified applicants in their early twenties have been rejected because of past cannabis use.

But Commissioner Maxine Allen pushed back on the proposal. She said marijuana use should not be a barrier to hiring at all, especially considering the younger people the department is trying to recruit and the preponderance of use, legal or otherwise.

"We're creating a barrier that does not need to exist," Allen said, adding that she was partially expressing her opinion as a citizen as well as a member of the commission.

Some departments have done away with the requirement entirely, or have applicants take a drug test on the day of their application, Tyrrell said, but the department is not comfortable with loosening standards that far right now.

Also included in the proposals were changes that would allow the department to consider on a case-by-case basis hiring military veterans with general or entry-level discharges while still excluding applicants with dishonorable discharges. Under another change, reviews of applicants' financial histories would stress that failure to pay taxes and child support, rather than being late on bills, are the more serious factors.