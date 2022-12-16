PB celebrates three groundbreakings

From downtown to the south side, Pine Bluff leaders are determined to change the city for the better, one project at a time. Or maybe three projects at a time.

That was the indication Thursday morning when Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency staged groundbreakings of its latest projects at three different locations – a family fun center at the site of the old Admiral Benbow Inn on East Harding Avenue, a neighborhood for affordable homes in the area of 33rd Avenue and Plum Street, and the site of a future Sixth Avenue business district.

"That means a lot because we're really focused on building the people," Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley said. "If we build the people, that will in turn build the city. That is our approach. We have so many opportunities for citizens to grow in Pine Bluff."

A contractor said the estimated $3.2-million family fun park is still in the design phase, with the hopes of opening the go-kart and entertainment center by 2024. Level 5 Architecture is doing the designs on the center, which would bring a long-awaited racing-themed amusement center to southeast Arkansas' largest city and fulfill a desire Mayor Shirley Washington said she's had since around 1980, decades before she was first elected.

"The reason I've been waiting on this is that my son was born in 1970, and when he was 9 or 10, we drove to Hot Springs to the go-kart park on Central Avenue," Washington said. "We'd get out there and race. This is something we need in Pine Bluff."

Many of the visitors to the first groundbreaking followed Watley, the day's emcee, to the 33rd and Plum neighborhood where city leaders turned over dirt at the site of the first house in the city's upcoming ALICE neighborhood. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed, attracting families who live in Pine Bluff's metropolitan statistical area to become eligible for full financing over a 30-year term through Simmons Bank.

The purpose of the ALICE neighborhood, Watley said, is to increase home ownership in the city. The zone for the program borders 34th Avenue to the south, 17th Avenue to the north, Olive Street to the east and Hazel Street to the west. The Fay Jones School of Architecture at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, named after a Pine Bluff-born architect, is designing the first homes to be sold in the area.

Chandra Griffin, director of the Pine Bluff URA, said the 33rd and Plum site is "near and dear" to her heart.

"My husband and I bought our first home about two blocks down," she said. "I want our neighborhood back with families, schools and homes."

Ward 2 Councilman Steven Shaner said the need for new construction housing is essential to revitalizing Pine Bluff.

"When I was campaigning for office, one of my points of focus was to get rid of blight and to clean up our city," he said. "This is a great example of Go Forward and our city working together to increase home ownership and increase property values in our neighborhoods. To everyone involved, I want to personally thank you."

Downtown Pine Bluff is home to many structures old and new, like the Simmons Bank headquarters, the new Main Library and the ARTSpace on Main. A planned Sixth Avenue District where interested merchants can purchase their own space to start their small business will soon serve as a centerpiece to the area, with plans for a summer 2024 opening.

Watley said about seven people have submitted entries to take up available spaces.

"The supply chain and all of that, we have to work through those, but the good thing about that is we do have the funds available. We've got to keep pressing forward," he said.

Pine Bluff City Councilman Steven Shaner reads comments about the beginning of a planned, affordable housing neighborhood as Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley holds a bullhorn Thursday morning. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Pine Bluff city and business leaders, as well as members of the Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats turn over dirt to signal start of home construction on 33rd Avenue near Plum Street on Thursday morning. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

