Pea Ridge City Council to look at 2023 budget during Tuesday meeting

PEA RIDGE -- The 2023 city budget is on the agenda for the December City Council meeting.

The initial budget proposals discussed at a previous Committee of the Whole meeting totaled more than $17 million and were sent back to department heads with council members admonishing department heads to set priorities.

The council will also be presented an amended budget for 2022.

Other items on the agenda include a request from Fire Chief Jared Powell regarding service air packs, a medical billing update on Blue Cross Blue Shield, an ordinance to rezone property at 2103 Slack St. for Schumacher Farms, an ordinance accepting the final plat of Saratoga Subdivision, resolutions appointing a city attorney and a city prosecutor and the employee cost of living raise.

The City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.