Prior criminal offenses leads to 15-year sentence for Pulaski County sex offender

A Pulaski County man who pleaded guilty in federal court last April to one count of possession of child pornography was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday in a decision that drew objections from attorneys on both sides.

Vernon Swanson, 56, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty to the possession count in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss three counts of receipt of child pornography contained in the indictment against him handed down in June 2020. According to court documents, Swanson was arrested after officers with Arkansas Parole and Probation alerted Little Rock police to the presence of suspected child pornography contained on Swanson's phone that was discovered during a routine home visit held on Feb. 28, 2020. A subsequent search of the phone turned up numerous images of children that were determined to be pornographic in nature.

According to a criminal complaint, Swanson had been arrested on sodomy and sexual assault charges on Oct. 1, 1990, and on May 9, 1991, and he is a registered sex offender.

After reviewing the pre-sentence report, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. noted that because of a previous sex offense conviction, Swanson's sentencing range under U.S. sentencing guidelines was automatically varied upward from a range of 70 to 87 months in prison to the statutory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The maximum statutory penalty for the offense is 20 years.

Swanson's attorney, Christophe Tarver with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, argued in favor of the minimum statutory sentence of 10 years while Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant asked Moody to sentence Swanson to the maximum statutory sentence of 20 years.

Tarver noted that Swanson is currently serving a six-month state sentence in for a parole violation related to a drug possession conviction.

"But he's been in custody for 33 months on that revocation because of these charges pending," the attorney said. "For that reason, Mr. Swanson would request that the court consider running his sentence received in this court concurrent to the undischarged term of his Arkansas Department of Corrections sentence."

Bryant, citing Swanson's past criminal conduct and the nature of the current offense, asked Moody to vary upward to the statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

"I understand that's a significant upward variance," she said, "but I believe considering Mr. Swanson's case and the conduct contained in the [pre-sentence report], that conduct warrants an upward variance."

Bryant said Swanson was found to be in possession of photos depicting a nude toddler and a pre-pubescent child being raped by an adult.

"Then there are these conversations that Mr. Swanson is engaging in with other people where he appears to be offering his minor daughter up for these individuals to rape her," Bryant said, "to come to his home while she is supposed to be there on spring break and do unfathomable, unspeakable things to her."

Bryant acknowledged that she had no way to prove that Swanson actually was in a position to carry out that scenario but she said the details of those conversations were graphic to the extreme.

"I won't go into detail about what he was saying because I know the court can read those but it's disgusting," she said. "It's coming from someone who has already been convicted of a prior sex offense ... in 1990 that involved [relatives] who were 12 at the time, a conviction of sodomy and sex abuse that the defendant admitted happened over a significant period of time."

In 2016, Bryant said, Swanson was arrested for lewd behavior while sitting outside of a motel. She said also, that when Swanson's daughter was 21 years old, she reported that her father had raped her when she was 15.

"When you consider [the sentencing factors]," Bryant said, "I believe it supports an upward variance and a lifetime of supervised release."

As Moody announced the sentence, Swanson emitted an audible gasp and began nodding and shaking his head back and forth for a few moments before crossing his arms and staring fixedly ahead. As Moody continued reading the conditions of Swanson's incarceration and subsequent supervised release over the next eight minutes, Swanson alternately appeared agitated, wiping his face with his free hand, groaning audibly, then crossing his arms again and staring across the courtroom with a grim expression fixed on his face.

"This upward variance is justified by your criminal history and your past performance under supervision," Moody said gravely, as he concluded.

Tarver objected to the sentence as too harsh, noting that if not for the enhancement for a prior sex offense that bumped the guideline range to the 10-year statutory minimum, Swanson would have faced a 70 to 87 month sentencing range, "based upon his criminal history."

"His prior convictions have not deterred him of his current criminal conduct," Moody countered. "The fact that he had previously been convicted of a sex offense and then failed to report that is a concern to the court that he's a danger to the community ... justifying the upward variance."

Bryant also objected to the sentence, saying 180 months was insufficient to address Swanson's conduct.

Moody also ordered the sentence to run consecutively to any state court sentence Swanson is currently serving, rather than concurrently as Tarver had requested, and he ordered Swanson to serve the rest of his life under federal supervision after his release from prison.