Razorbacks start on-field bowl prep

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coaching moves and recruiting have grabbed headlines for University of Arkansas football since the end of the regular season, including Thursday's official announcement that Morgan Turner is Coach Sam Pittman's new tight ends coach.

However, the on-field activities will start to gain focus again, starting today, when the Razorbacks return to the field to begin a final push of on-campus practices prior to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 28.

Arkansas will practice today and Saturday, followed by workouts on Monday through Thursday of next week before the team has a few days off for Christmas. The Hogs will practice in the mornings next week, including on the early national signing day on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks plan to practice in Fayetteville on Christmas Day before heading to Memphis that night.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the likelihood of Turner coming on board on Wednesday after learning that the 10-year veteran of the Stanford coaching staff would be visiting Razorback tight end commitments Shamar Easter, Luke Hasz and Jaden Hamm on Thursday.

Turner has signed a two-year agreement at a salary of $325,000, the Democrat-Gazette learned through a public records request.

Pittman moved swiftly to replace tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, the former Razorback quarterback and holder, who took the vacant offensive coordinator post at South Carolina this week.

He is still in the process of finding a defensive coordinator to fill the vacancy left by Barry Odom, who accepted the head coaching job at UNLV on Dec. 6.

Turner, a 2009 graduate of the University of Illinois, is a native of Champaign, Ill. He is part of a well-known coaching family, including his father Ron, uncle Norv Turner, and cousin Cam Turner.

Ron Turner has been the head coach at San Jose State, Illinois and Florida International and an assistant at many college and NFL stops. Norv Turner had a long career in coaching, including NFL head coaching stints with Washington, the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers. Cam Turner is in his fifth season on the Arizona Cardinals staff, serving as quarterbacks coach and co-passing game coordinator for Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Morgan Turner, 37, got his start in the industry as quarterbacks coach at Indiana State in 2009 and stayed in that position one year before joining the Stanford staff in the sports performance department. The following year he was appointed an offensive assistant by long-time Stanford Coach David Shaw, and in 2013 he took the on-field position as tight ends coach.

Turner's tight end group at Stanford over the last decade would rival any group in the country, leading to the Cardinal touting itself as "Tight End U" on social media and elsewhere.

Turner was an offensive assistant on staff when Coby Fleener, All-American Zach Ertz and Levine Toilolo were taken in the NFL Draft in 2012 and 2013.

He then tutored more future pros at the position in Austin Hooper, Dalton Schultz, Kaden Smith and Colby Parkinson and helped recruit them.

Ertz broke the NFL record for tight end receptions in a season with 116 in 2018. Stanford has been represented by the most tight ends on opening day NFL active rosters in 10 of the last 11 years, and has had eight tight ends drafted since 2010, the most of any FBS program in that span.

The Razorbacks had a strong run of tight ends through the 2010s, highlighted by DJ Williams (2010) and Hunter Henry (2015) both winning the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end. Those two, along with AJ Derby and Jeremy Sprinkle, made NFL rosters. However, the Razorbacks have not had a tight end taken in the NFL Draft since Sprinkle went in the fifth round to Washington in 2017.

The Arkansas coaches have been busy with a combination of hosting recruits on campus, including another weekend of visits starting today, visiting Class of 2022 commitments and beyond, and recruiting transfer-portal prospects.

Pittman has said one of the perks of signing with powerful agent Jimmy Sexton last year was stronger connections and access to premier assistant coaches. If Pittman is in the market for landing a defensive coordinator with SEC experience and head coaching experience, there are a number of candidates who could potentially fill that bill.

Veterans Kevin Steele and Charlie Strong, a native of Batesville who played his college football at the University of Central Arkansas, are co-defensive coordinators on Mario Cristobal's first-year at at Miami. Bob Shoop, who was defensive coordinator on the fired Jeff Scott staff at South Florida, has SEC coordinator experience at Vanderbilt (2011-13), Tennessee (2016-17) and Mississippi State (2018-19) in addition to a stint at Penn State (2014-15).

He has twice been named defensive coordinator of the year (2014 and 2018) and was a Broyles Award finalist in 2018 when Mississippi State led the nation in total defense (263.1). His Penn State defense in 2014 ranked No. 2 in the FBS in total defense (278.7).

Pittman was thought to have interest in Maryland defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Brian Williams. However, 247Sports.com at Maryland reported that Pittman had not met with Williams.

Liberty Bowl

ARKANSAS VS. KANSAS

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central on Dec. 28

WHERE Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis

RECORDS Arkansas 6-6; Kansas 6-6

TV ESPN



