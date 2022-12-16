Reasons to watch all 42 bowl games

The bowl season is now three years removed from the last time every postseason game was played.

The pandemic whittled the 2020 bowl season down to a shell. Last year, a December spike in cases led to five games being canceled and some games using replacement teams.

So we step into this bowl season optimistic that all the games will be played, re-upping our annual plea for you to watch all 42.

TODAY

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau

Miami, Ohio vs. UAB

Why watch? Bowl season starts at 10:30 a.m. CT and if you promise to watch you get a half-day at work. No, really. It's, like, a national holiday.

Cure Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 23 Troy

Why watch? The only postseason game matching teams with more than the combined 22 victories of the Roadrunners and Trojans is the playoff. This is also the only bowl game matching conference champions.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Fenway Bowl, Boston

Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Why watch? Find out which one of these teams Scott Satterfield is coaching now. (Trick question: Neither. Both have interim coaches while he makes the move from UL to UC.)

Celebration Bowl, Atlanta

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central

Why watch? Get a look at some of what Coach Deion Sanders is bringing to Colorado.

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque

BYU vs. SMU

Why watch? The last bowl game these teams played was one of the most thrilling ever, matching Jim McMahon's Cougars and Eric Dickerson's Mustangs. Yes, it was 42 years ago, but there is precedent.

LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif.

Fresno State vs. Washington State

Why watch? Bulldogs' Jake Haener has been one of the toughest and most entertaining quarterbacks in the country for a couple years. The least you can do is watch his last college game for all he's fought through.

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile, Ala.

Rice vs. Southern Mississippi

Why watch? Rice is in a bowl game for the first time since 2014 despite a 5-7 record because the Owls get good grades. Support education!

Las Vegas Bowl

No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida

Why watch? This could be one of the biggest moments in Oregon State football history. The Beavers are trying for their first 10-win season since 2006 and their first victory ever against an SEC school (0-11-1).

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

North Texas vs. Boise State

Why watch? Ever seen a 29-year-old college quarterback? You have one more chance because North Texas' Austin Aune has said he will enter the NFL Draft after this game.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Bowl

Marshall vs. Connecticut

Why watch? You thought you'd never see UConn in a bowl game again.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Why watch? The nation's sack leader is EMU's Jose Ramirez. The MAC's defensive MVP is averaging 1.09 per game.

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

Liberty vs. Toledo

Why watch? You long to spend the winter in Boca and this is the closest you're going to get.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

New Orleans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

Why watch? Find out about South Alabama, maybe the most low-key 10-win team in the country. The Jaguars were a failed fake field goal from winning at UCLA in September.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth

Baylor vs. Air Force

Why watch? Air Force is the only service academy that qualified for a bowl game. Support the troops.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

Independence Bowl, Shreveport

Houston vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Why watch? It's the Friday afternoon of Christmas weekend. You have completed your shopping. You have earned the Independence Bowl.

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

Missouri vs. Wake Forest

Why watch? The Demon Deacons seem like the perfect team to play at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays. Like the MLB team, Wake Forest optimizes its talent.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

Hawaii Bowl, Honolulu

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State

Why watch? The Hawaii Bowl has not been played since 2019 and wrapping presents on Christmas Eve just hasn't been the same without it.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

Why watch? Sickos Committee special, matching the team ranked 111th in the country (New Mexico State) against the team ranked 122nd (Bowling Green), according to ESPN's SP+ metric.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Why watch? Remember when Georgia Southern beat Nebraska? That was crazy, right? Also, Eagles QB Kyle Vantrease started 10 games for Buffalo before transferring. So that's interesting.

First Responder Bowl, Dallas

Memphis vs. Utah State

Why watch? Cooper Legas was one of the unexpected heroes of bowl season last year for Utah State, coming off the bench to throw two TD passes in an LA Bowl victory against Oregon State. Now Legas is the starter. Can he pull another upset?

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Why watch? Chanticleers QB Grayson McCall has announced he will transfer after the season, but intends to play in the bowl game. It's a new world of college football.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Why watch? Both teams had their starting quarterbacks jump in the transfer portal after the regular season. And neither is sticking around for the bowl game. How's that going to work?

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md.

UCF vs. Duke

Why watch? Duke was one of the best turnaround stories in the country, improving by six victories to go 8-4 under first-year Coach Mike Elko.

Liberty Bowl, Memphis

Arkansas vs. Kansas

Why watch? Kansas is in a bowl game. Kansas! Playing in a bowl game.

Holiday Bowl, San Diego

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina

Why watch? High probability for a retro-Holiday Bowl with lots of scoring, little defense and a couple exciting quarterbacks in Bo Nix of the Ducks and Drake Maye of the Tar Heels.

Texas Bowl, Houston

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi

Why watch? Check out Rebels RB Quinshon Judkins, who leads all freshman with 1,474 yards rushing.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, New York

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Why watch? Relive those ESPN cut-ins during college football games to Aaron Judge chasing the seventh-best home run season in Major League history with a bowl game from Yankee Stadium.

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma

Why watch? Are the 'Noles back? QB Travis Jordan and FSU look for their first 10-win season since 2016.

Alamo Bowl, San Antonio

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas

Why watch? Two good teams that could be even better next season. And so begins another offseason of pondering the question: Is Texas back?

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte, N.C.

No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland

Why watch? Two words: Mayo bath.

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

Why watch? The last two times Pitt has been in the Sun Bowl it has allowed a combined 17 points -- and lost both games. The Panthers should score more than that against the Bruins' porous defense. Maybe by halftime.

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

Why watch? The winner is going to finish the season ranked. The loser? Maybe not.

Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming vs. Ohio

Why watch? You can never have enough apps on your phone. You'll need one to stream this game.

Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson

Why watch? As you're watching two teams that would have been in a 12-team College Football Playoff without many of their best players you'll come to appreciate how much better the postseason will be with an expanded CFP.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville

Kentucky vs. Iowa

Why watch? You watched the Wildcats beat the Hawkeyes 20-17 last season in the Citrus Bowl and thought: "Boy, it would be great to see that game again, but colder."

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Why watch? To find out if the Crimson Tide cares about this game. A handy guide: If Alabama wins, yes. If Alabama loses, no.

MONDAY, JAN. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa, Fla.

No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Why watch? The Bulldogs are playing for the late, great Mike Leach.

Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Why watch? See the defensive player who will be getting Heisman Trophy hype heading into next season: Tigers freshman LB Harold Perkins.

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas

No. 10 Southern California vs. No. 16 Tulane

Why watch? USC, you might have noticed, is not great at that whole tackling thing. Expect a fun showdown between Green Wave RB Tyjae Spears and Heisman winner Caleb Williams, if his hamstring is healed.

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State

Why watch? Another of those wish-it-was-a-playoff-game bowls. But, hey, the sunset looks great.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Why watch? Two of college football's ascending offensive coordinators will be on display in Sherrone Moore of Michigan and Garrett Riley of TCU.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Why watch? The best collection of NFL talent in any game this season.

North Carolina State quarterback Jack Chambers (14) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Ben Finley (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)



South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins (44) makes a catch while covered by Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)



Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) celebrates after running for a 20-yard gain during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)



Kansas State's Ty Zentner (8) is lifted up by his teammates after hitting the game winning field goal in overtime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter warms up before an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Defending-champion Georgia will host the Buckeyes in its own backyard during the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.(AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)



TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts on the sidelines with teammates guards John Lanz (53) and Wes Harris during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. TCU won 62-14. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil, left, tackles Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

