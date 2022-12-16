Renovations underway at public housing development in Little Rock





Renovations at Sunset Terrace, a public housing development in Little Rock, is underway, officials say.

Sunset Terrace consists of three sites with a total of 87 units: Sunset Terrace with 74 apartments; Stephen Apartments, which contains eight units; and Central Apartments, which has five units. The apartments range from one bedroom units to five bedroom units.

Gorman & Company, in partnership with the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, said the units at Sunset Terrace will undergo a gut renovation because they are in bad shape. The apartments at the Stephen and Central sites, which are newer, need fewer and minor improvements.

Officials with Gorman & Company said it is providing relocation services for the current residents while construction takes place.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.