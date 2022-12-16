Sections
Renovations underway at public housing development in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:37 a.m.
FILE - Leta Anthony, Central Arkansas Housing Corporation president, speaks on March 17, 2022, during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new CAHC offices in Little Rock. CAHC is responsible for facilitating the development, financing and construction of multi-family and single-family homes. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)


Renovations at Sunset Terrace, a public housing development in Little Rock, is underway, officials say.

Sunset Terrace consists of three sites with a total of 87 units: Sunset Terrace with 74 apartments; Stephen Apartments, which contains eight units; and Central Apartments, which has five units. The apartments range from one bedroom units to five bedroom units.

Gorman & Company, in partnership with the Metropolitan Housing Alliance and Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, said the units at Sunset Terrace will undergo a gut renovation because they are in bad shape. The apartments at the Stephen and Central sites, which are newer, need fewer and minor improvements.

Officials with Gorman & Company said it is providing relocation services for the current residents while construction takes place.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.

