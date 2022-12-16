Retail sales slip 0.6% in November

Retail sales fell in November, with spending declining on popular holiday gift categories such as clothing and sporting goods, a sign that high food and fuel prices are affecting how much shoppers have left in their budgets for discretionary items.

U.S. retail sales fell 0.6% in November from October, the Department of Commerce said Thursday. The figure does not account for inflation.

American spending has been resilient since inflation first spiked almost 18 months ago, but the capacity of U.S. consumers to continue spending in a period of high inflation is likely beginning to ebb.

Inflation has retreated from the four-decade high it reached this summer but remains elevated, enough to erode the spending power of Americans. Prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.

Spending did increase in some areas in November from the previous month, including at food and beverage retailers and health and personal care stores. But the Thursday report highlights how inflation has changed the way consumers are approaching the holiday season. For example, Americans are whittling down the number of people they are giving gifts to, according to data from KPMG.

"Those are some signs that those core categories are just taking quite a bit of our budget away and we can only do so much during the holiday season," said Matt Kramer, KPMG's consumer and retail national sector leader.

November marked the official start of the holiday shopping season.

Nearly 200 million Americans shopped during the Thanksgiving weekend, which included Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, an industry trade group. The average amount that shoppers spent that weekend was more than $325, the group said, up 8% from last year.

In reality, however, the holiday shopping season began long before Black Friday. In recent months, retailers have been advertising more discounts to entice people to spend. Many experts say the earlier-than-usual deals were reflected in the October retail sales figures, when sales rose 1.3% from September.

"The ability to spend is impacted by inflation, and they're trying to change that mix in their basket to make up the difference between what they earn and take home every month and what things cost," said Matt Shay, the retail federation's president and CEO.

Shay noted spending has been supported by a strong labor market, rising wages and "some households increasingly taking on additional debt or tapping into savings to help meet those monthly expense increase."

Still, questions remain on what demand will look like in December. Since retailers used sales to entice shoppers to start their holiday spending while many of them were still carrying Halloween merchandise, consumers will likely be less inclined to spend in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

"I do think the consumers will be out, but there's only so much budget to go around, and there won't be these huge jumps like we saw last year," Kramer said.

Monthly sales data can be volatile, and one negative report is often followed by a rebound, economists say.

Overall, sales plunged 2.3% at auto dealers and slipped 0.6% at sporting goods stores and 0.1% at general merchandise stores, a category that includes large chains such as Walmart and Target.

The reported 2.5% decline in sales at home and garden stores likely reflects the sharp decline in home sales from rapid interest rate increases in the U.S. that have put homes increasingly out of reach for more Americans.

Thursday's report showed spending at nonstore retailers, which includes e-commerce businesses like Amazon, were down 0.9%. One of the only categories to rise were grocery stores amid higher food prices, although the pace was slower than in October.

Information for this report was contributed by Jordyn Holman of The New York Times; Christopher Rugaber and Anne D'Innocenzio of The Associated Press; and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS).