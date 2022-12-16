Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 5-28 (17.8%)

LEE'S LOCK Allo Enry in the ninth

BEST BET Gianna's Gift in the fourth

LONG SHOT Plausible Denile in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

DARE ME** broke her maiden last winter at Oaklawn, and she is taking a significant drop in price following a competitive third-place finish at Delaware. MI CRESCENDO easily defeated maiden allowance rivals at Indiana, and the front-runner had a nice local works after a disappointing effort last month. AIN'TNOSWEETIE defeated $25,000 maiden claimers at Remington by 5-widening lengths, and trainer Ron Moquett is spotting horses where they can win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Dare Me;Arrieta;Compton;8-5

7 Mi Crescendo;Bailey;Haran;7-2

3 Ain'tnosweetie;Torres;Moquett;9-2

5 Essential Bella;Harr;McBride;10-1

4 Rcaptivating;Diaz;Keithan;8-1

8 G Money Liv;Hiraldo;Jansen;10-1

6 Bad Outlook;Cabrera;Smith;6-1

1 Torch of Honor;Borel;Borel;20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 5 ½ furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

TOWN CHAMP*** has finished in the exacta in 10 of 13 races at Oaklawn. The veteran sprinter is in good form and is dropping to the lowest price of his career. NORTH SIDE is the speed of the speed for winning trainer Karl Broberg, and he has worked well after a fast wet-track victory July 17 at Ellis. HERD IMMUNITY has not raced since a 6-length win last summer at Lone Star, but his recent and local works have been fast.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Town Champ;Jordan;Hewitt;7-5

1 North Side;Bowen;Broberg;4-1

7 Herd Immunity;Gonzalez;Barkley;9-2

8 Released;Torres;Diodoro;6-1

5 Pull My Chain;De La Cruz;Martin;8-1

6 Cool Runnings;Court;Vance;10-1

3 Awesome Family;Medellin;Riecken;15-1

4 Sahm Tequila;Mojica;Litfin;20-1

3 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

PLAUSIBLE DENILE** earned the field's fastest Beyer figures in a pair of two-turn races last season at Oaklawn, and he is adding blinkers following a useful sprint at Keeneland. STAND PROUD finished with energy in an improved third-place route finish at Churchill, and winning trainer Joh Ortiz gets his "go-to" rider Ricardo Santana Jr. CAWKAB rallied to a fourth-place finish in an encouraging career debut at Churchill, and trainer Brad Cox wins with 30% of his second-time starters.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Plausible Denile;Cabrera;DiVito;5-2

4 Stand Proud;Santana;Ortiz;2-1

3 Cawkab;Talamo;Cox;9-5

2 Andy Cant;Arrieta;Mott;4-1

5 Order of Merit;Mojica;Durham;20-1

6 Chrome Run;Franco;Milligan;20-1

4 Purse $45,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

GIANNA'S GIFT**** was caught inside the final yards in a sharp 1-turn mile at Churchill, and the likely pacesetter has proven 2-turn staying power, and she represents red-hot connections. WEST SIDE GIRL was a two-time winner at Oaklawn in 2021, and she ships from Thistledown riding a three-race winning streak. GOOD PENNY finished only 2 lengths behind the top selection at Churchill, and she picks up a high percentage rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Gianna's Gift;Torres;Diodoro;8-5

1 West Side Girl;De La Cruz;Puhl;3-1

5 Good Penny;Arrieta;Shirer;7-2

4 Xylophone;Medellin;Keithan;5-1

7 Right Trappe;Bowen;Puhl;10-1

2 Annagangsta;Saez;Schultz;20-1

6 Shezz Koldazice;Baze;Puhich;15-1

3 Mohaylady;Michel;Lukas;20-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

JANE BOND** has a pair of good 5-furlong gate works leading up to her career debut, and she is spotted to win by high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro. FROSTALICIOUS showed a high turn of early speed before tiring in a maiden allowance dash at Churchill, and she is dropping in class and may relax better with her blinkers being removed. HAPPY HOLLOW is an unraced filly with a speedy pedigree, and she is another working well for a winning team.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Jane Bond;Torres;Diodoro;9-5

1 Frostalicious;Bailey;Mason;5-2

2 Happy Hollow;Diaz;Ortiz;7-2

5 Bargain Hunter;Juarez;DiVito;6-1

7 Gun of Gold;Rodriguez;Hollendorfer;12-1

6 Her Name Was Lola;Hiraldo;Moysey;12-1

4 Old School Flash;Castillo;Villafranco;12-1

8 Blue Cowgirl;Medellin;Milligan;30-1

9 Nelly Too;Harr;Cline;30-1

6 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

ROCKET AND ROLL** was a troubled sixth in his debut behind a Bob Baffert-trained 3-5 winner, and he has been sharp in subsequent breezes. The expensive son of Bolt d'Oro is treated with Lasix for the first time. COMMUNICATION MEMO finished in the money in all three of his races in Kentucky, while finishing behind three very talented juvenile winners. CITIZEN is a first-time starter with a strong route pedigree, and he appears to be working well for a stable having a terrific start to the meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Rocket and Roll;Talamo;Cox;2-1

4 Communication Memo;Santana;Asmussen;8-5

1 Citizen;Bejarano;Moquett;5-1

12 Pappy Wolfe;Baze;DKVon Hemel;12-1

8 Mano Dura;Asmussen;Asmussen;15-1

7 Once Upon a Dream;Mojica;Diodoro;15-1

6 Commander Rex;Diaz;Ortiz;15-1

5 Itwasthisbig;Arrieta;Sharp;20-1

3 Constitution Day;Hiraldo;Moysey;30-1

10 Pier Pressure;Gonzalez;DKVon Hemel;30-1

9 Backside Buzz;Cabrera;Vance;30-1

11 Texas Pride;Garcia;Lukas;30-1

7 Purse $51,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MAC DADDY TOO** has been consistently competitive on dirt and turf in Southern California. He is the likely pacesetter and the one to beat for new and winning connections. DEEP STATE was a clear winner at the distance last month at Churchill, and he is a repeat candidate if able to hold form for new trainer Bentley Combs. MIACOMET was narrowly defeated in a 7-furlong sprint at Churchill. He was claimed by a sharp stable, and he should benefit from a ground saving trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Mac Daddy Too;Torres;Diodoro;9-5

6 Deep State;Saez;Combs;7-2

1 Miacomet;Bejarano;Shirer;9-2

5 Quick to Blame;Arrieta;Barkley;5-1

7 Unified Dreams;Cabrera;Amoss;10-1

8 Conspiracy Fact;Court;Compton;12-1

9 R Doc;Gonzalez;Keithan;15-1

3 Rewire;Talamo;Sharp;15-1

10 Tiger Moon;Juarez;Schultz;20-1

4 Shinnecock Hills;Santana;Brennan;20-1

8 Purse $104,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, allowance

SPEED BIAS** showed determination in a maiden allowance win at Keeneland, and he did win last season at Oaklawn, but was taken down after lugging in late. FAIR DINKUM has shown versatility and talent in two one-turn mile races at Churchill, and he owns competitive Beyer figures and trainer Joe Sharp is off to a quick start. TEN GAUGE was forwardly placed in a fourth-place finish at this level at Churchill, but he is cutting back to a preferred distance, and trainer Steve Asmussen is likely to heat up very soon.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Speed Bias;Bejarano;Moquett;5-2

5 Fair Dinkum;Arrieta;Sharp;3-1

3 Ten Gauge;Castillo;Asmussen;7-2

7 Grantham;Santana;Maker;5-1

6 Film Star;Talamo;Cox;6-1

2 Jolly Tommy;Baze;Contreras;15-1

1 Seize the Night;Michel;Lukas;20-1

8 Deus Ex Machina;Cabrera;Garcia;20-1

9 Breslau;Torres;Brisset;20-1

10 Carbonite;Diaz;Garcia;20-1

9 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

ALLO ENRY**** contested the pace in a third-place finish at Churchill, and his subsequent local breezes have been sharp. He is dropping into a weaker state-bred race. STREET COMMANDER was a clear second at Delta in his return from a long layoff, and he had an encouraging Breeze January 6 for a stable that does well in races restricted to Arkansas breds. CLASSY SOCKS pressed the pace and gave way grudgingly in a turf-sprint debut at Remington, and he looms a threat if able to transfer the same type of race on dirt.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Allo Enry;Santana;Deville;8-5

13 Street Commander;Harr;Cates;3-1

6 Classy Socks;Juarez;Vance;9-2

5 Kissofthenile;Cabrera;Villafranco;8-1

9 Salty Jones;Jordan;Jordan;20-1

3 Skyped;Borel;Borel;6-1

1 Devlish Hour;Saez;Robertson;8-1

2 Sir Peel;Hiraldo;Moysey;10-1

14 Storm Strategy;Gonzalez;Chleborad;12-1

12 All in Good Time;Castillo;Martin;15-1

8 Heart Headed Arky;Talamo;Loy;15-1

11 Point Blank;Wales;Fires;30-1

4 Finbarfurey;Harr;Cline;30-1

7 Accel Joe;Fletcher;Williams;50-1