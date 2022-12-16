Role in beating of potential witnesses nets Russellville man 15 years in prison

One of the last defendants in a 2017 drug trafficking and racketeering case was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a brutal assault directed by members of a white supremacist gang against two people suspected of providing information to law enforcement.

Randall Rapp, 42, of Russellville, was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison and five years supervised release on one count each of aiding and abetting maiming, and assault with a deadly weapon, in aid of racketeering and two counts of aiding and abetting kidnapping in aid of racketeering. Rapp, a member of the New Aryan Empire, a white supremacist gang started in the Pope County jail in the 1990s that expanded out into the state prison system and then into communities around Arkansas, was indicted along with several other gang members in the beating and maiming of an Atkins man and a Dardanelle woman whom gang members believed were going to testify against another gang member suspected of a shooting in 2016.

Of the 55 defendants charged in two indictments, all but one pleaded guilty to charges ranging from conspiracy to violate RICO to violent crimes in aid of racketeering and drug conspiracy. Sentences have ranged from probation to 35 years in prison.

The man reputed to be the gang's "outside president," Wesley Gullet, was sentenced to 35 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller for conspiracy to violate RICO and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Gullet pleaded guilty to the charges in exchange for the dismissal of several other charges against him.

One defendant, Marcus Millsap, elected to go to trial on charges of conspiracy to violate RICO, aiding and abetting attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. A jury found Millsap guilty of all counts following a two-week trial in September 2021. He faces a possible penalty of life in prison when he comes up for sentencing. No sentencing date has been set for Millsap.

Troy Loadholdt, 40, of Russellville, has not been seen since 2017 and is considered to be a fugitive.

Bradley Chambers, 38, of Russellville, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 11 after pleading guilty on Dec. 17, 2020, to one count each of aiding and abetting maiming, and assault with a deadly weapon, in aid of racketeering and two counts of aiding and abetting kidnapping in aid of racketeering.

Brittanie Handley, 27, of Atkins, is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 4 on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Thomas Plaisance Jr., 45, of Dover, is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 5 on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Lesa Standridge, 57, of Dover, is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 11 on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.