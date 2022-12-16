Russia calls U.S. weapons, their crews fair targets

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a "legitimate target" for the Russian military, a blunt threat that was quickly rejected by Washington.

The exchange of statements reflected soaring Russia-U.S. tensions amid the fighting in Ukraine, which is now in its 10th month.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the U.S. had "effectively become a party" to the war by providing Ukraine with weapons and training its troops. She added that if reports about U.S. intentions to provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missile system prove true, it would become "another provocative move by the U.S." and broaden its involvement in the hostilities, "entailing possible consequences."

"Any weapons systems supplied to Ukraine, including the Patriot, along with the personnel servicing them, have been and will remain legitimate priority targets for the Russian armed forces," Zakharova declared.

Asked about the Russian warning, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder responded that the U.S. was "not going to allow comments from Russia to dictate the security assistance that we provide to Ukraine."

"I find it ironic and very telling that officials from a country that brutally attacked its neighbor -- in an illegal and unprovoked invasion, through a campaign that is deliberately targeting and killing innocent civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure -- that they would choose to use words like 'provocative' to describe defensive systems that are meant to save lives and protect civilians," Ryder said.

U.S. officials said Tuesday that Washington was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles that have crippled much of the country's vital infrastructure. An official announcement is expected soon.

Russia has repeatedly claimed that its forces struck Western-supplied weapons in Ukraine, but those statements have been impossible to verify.

Ukraine has so far been cautious in reacting to the reports.

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, told reporters Thursday in Kyiv that the delivery of such weaponry remains "sensitive not only for Ukraine, but for our partners," and that only President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov would make any official announcement on such an agreement.

White House and Pentagon leaders have said consistently that providing Ukraine with additional air defenses is a priority, and Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time. As the winter closed in and the Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure escalated, officials said, the idea became a higher priority.

Until now, the U.S. and other NATO allies have provided Ukraine with short- and medium-range air defense systems that can down Russian aircraft and drones but not ballistic and cruise missiles.

Ukraine's electricity provider said Thursday that the country's energy system had a "significant deficit of electricity," and that emergency shutdowns had been applied in some areas as temperatures hover around or below freezing.

The state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo warned in a statement on Facebook that damage caused to energy infrastructure by Russian attacks is being compounded by harsh weather, including snow, ice and strong winds.

The southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was left completely without power after Russian shelling, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, who wrote on Telegram. He added that two people were killed in the attacks.

Heavy shelling of the city's Korabelny district was still underway in the afternoon, and Russian shells hit 100 yards from the regional administration building, he said.

Amid the infrastructure attacks and power failures across the country, seven civilians were killed and 19 wounded on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a report issued by the Ukrainian president's office.

The head of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported that Russian strikes the previous day had killed two civilians and wounded seven.

Kremlin-backed authorities in the region, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in September, announced that Russia had taken control of 80% of the city of Marinka, seen as critical to Ukrainian hopes of retaking the Russian-held regional capital, Donetsk.

The Moscow-installed mayor of Donetsk, Aleksei Kulemzin, said Thursday that the city center had been hit by "the most massive strike" since the area came under the control of Russian-backed separatists in 2014.

Writing on Telegram, Kulemzin said 40 Ukrainian rockets struck Donetsk on Thursday morning, noting that multistory residential buildings were hit and that fires broke out at a hospital and university campus.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces shelled Russia's western Kursk province, according to regional Gov. Roman Starovoyt. Six shells reportedly struck a farm in the province's Belovsky district, which borders Ukraine's Sumy province. There were no casualties, Starovoyt wrote on Telegram.

TRAINING EXPANSION

The United States is expanding the number of Ukrainian troops it instructs at a base in Germany, with a new focus on advanced battlefield tactics, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The expanded training would emphasize "combined arms" warfare -- tight coordination among infantry, artillery, armored vehicles and, when it is available, air support so that each group is strengthened and protected by the others.

Ukrainian officials have been wary of pulling too many troops off the front lines at any given time for specialized training given the intensity of the war. But with winter slowing the tempo of fighting in many parts of the combat zone, officials said the coming months would provide a window for more troops to benefit from training.

The training is expected to begin in January and would enable American instructors to train a Ukrainian battalion, or about 500 troops, each month, a number that could grow, Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, said. Other U.S. officials said the battalions could range up to 800 soldiers each.

U.S. forces are now training about 300 Ukrainians per month -- and have trained 3,100 since the war began -- with a focus on teaching them to use specific advanced U.S. weapons systems. That includes 610 soldiers who have learned to use the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that Ukraine has used to devastating effect against Russian forces, hitting targets far behind the front lines, including ammunition depots, command posts and bridges.

Allied nations have instructed 12,000 Ukrainian troops, the Pentagon said, primarily new recruits who have gone to Britain for basic infantry training.

Combined arms tactics are another area of skills unfamiliar to most Ukrainian troops, though Ukraine has used them to a degree in successful counteroffensives in the past few months in the northeast and south. The U.S. military has long adhered to a doctrine of combined arms, and the invasion of Ukraine has shown it to be a weakness of Russian forces.

Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, said in a statement, "Training is important to Ukraine's continued success on the battlefield by ensuring that Ukraine has the skilled forces necessary to sustain its efforts to push back on Russian aggression."

With its military losing some of the ground it seized early this year in Ukraine, Russia has focused on bombarding Ukraine's civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones, leaving millions of people with little or no power, heat, phone service and even running water, in subfreezing weather.

The nations backing Ukraine this week committed to a broad effort to rebuild the country, and Zelenskyy said Wednesday night that he was working with the United Nations to send international observers to bear witness to the destruction.

The new training is set to take place at a U.S. Army base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, where the Pentagon conducts its own combined arms training.

The United States and its allies have also conducted some training of Ukrainian troops there.

American officials said the combined arms training would resume and expand on training that U.S. Special Forces and National Guard trainers, as well as the militaries of other NATO countries, had provided before the Russian invasion.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press and by Eric Schmitt and Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times.

People are illuminated by a car headlight as they walk during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



FILE - In this image released by the U.S. Department of Defense, German soldiers assigned to Surface Air and Missile Defense Wing 1, fire the Patriot weapons system at the NATO Missile Firing Installation, in Chania, Greece, on Nov. 8, 2017. Patriot missile systems have long been a hot ticket item for the U.S. and allies in contested areas of the world as a coveted shield against incoming missiles. In Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, they guard against potential strikes from Iran, Somalia and North Korea. So it was a critical turning point when news broke this week that the U.S. has agreed to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine (Sebastian Apel/U.S. Department of Defense, via AP, File)



A police car patrols a street during a power outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Ukrainian soldiers prepare to fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



Ukrainian soldiers launch a drone at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)



A man examines a damaged apartment building after what Russian officials in Donetsk said was a shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

