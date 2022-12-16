Saved sailboaters thank rescuers

NEW YORK — Two men set adrift in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived.

“By some bizarre chance,” a crew member of the Silver Muna happened to spot the sailboat off the coast of Delaware on Tuesday even though it was “a toothpick” compared with the tanker, rescued sailor Kevin Hyde said at a news conference Wednesday.

Hyde, 65, praised the Silver Muna’s lookout protocol. “Their training paid off and they found us,” he said.

Hyde, Joe DiTomasso and a pet dog were sailing from New Jersey to Florida when the men lost contact with their families on Dec. 3 off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Hyde, speaking after he, DiTomasso and the dog were brought ashore in New York City on Wednesday, said the pair were “sailing along, having a good time” and headed toward Cape Hatteras when a huge storm blew them off course and blew the mast off their boat, the Atrevida II.