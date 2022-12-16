School-safety grants’ rules OK’d

The Legislative Council's executive subcommittee on Thursday approved the state Department of Education's proposed emergency rules for school safety grants.

In the Aug. 9-11 special session, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Legislature enacted Act 3 to transfer $50 million of state general revenue surplus funds for a school safety set-aside in the state's restricted reserve fund.

The proposed emergency rules state it's the Legislature's intent that funds set aside for school safety grants be disbursed by the Education Department to public schools, open-enrollment charter schools and other educational entities to assist in implementing the recommendations made by the governor's Arkansas School Safety Commission in the commission's 2018 and 2022 final reports to provide a safe school environment.

In October, Gov. Asa Hutchinson approved the Arkansas School Safety Commission's latest final report and wrote a letter to the General Assembly asking for assistance in helping schools adopt the panel's recommendations.

"We are required to have rules promulgated before we can distribute any of these funds to school districts and, after working with several members of the Legislature, we brought these to you for your consideration," said the department's chief legal counsel, Courtney Salas-Ford, told the executive subcommittee members Thursday.

"If we can get these rules approved, then that will assist us in getting the money out sooner, so that they can start putting these different safety measures in place," she said.

State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, questioned whether there is an effort to get more money set aside for the school safety grants.

Salas-Ford said that "We hope that this will at least get all of our school districts ... at priority 1 type of basic safety measures that we think all students and staff are entitled to."

"But to say that it will meet all of school safety needs, I don't know that we could ever come up with a number that would fully ensure every student was 100 % safe," she added. "We feel like this is at least s good effort in getting to an equal level for all of our school districts."

She said the Legislature will determine whether more funds will be made available for school safety grants, and "we do have some federal funds that we are looking at making available to school districts as well, and so we are just going to do everything we can to try to make sure that school districts have the resources that they need."

State Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, said the safety grant program was created based on school safety surveys that had a 100% response rate, adding that the School Safety Commission prioritized recommendations for school safety measures.

"A lot of schools responded to the immediate incident that happened in Texas and so their school boards and their administrations felt it necessary to act as soon as possible to make some changes," Irvin said. "It is our intention that they would be allowed to seek [and] use this grant as a way to be reimbursed for things that they put into play as of the beginning of this current school year that we are in."

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County, Texas, on May 24.

Salas-Ford said funds that school districts have already spent on school safety measures back to July 1 of this year could be reimbursed through the school safety grant program.

School districts will be required to submit an application for school safety measures that they have already implemented or for what they plan to do in alignment with the School Safety Commission recommendations, she said. Once that's verified, then they will either reimbursed or provided the funds to complete those tasks that they say they intend to complete.

Under the state Department of Education's proposed emergency rules, funding should be made available to each public school district, open-enrollment charter school and private school with at least 50 students. The amount of funding available will be based at least in part on student enrollment, taking into consideration the varying sizes of districts and schools under the proposed rules.

Under the proposed emergency rules, expenses eligible for reimbursement include the purchase of materials, equipment or services that meet the recommendations of the School Safety Commission or to enhance safety measures that meet the commission recommendations.

The Department of Education is required to prioritize "by category, level or similar" all recommendations of the commission that should be completed by a public school district, open enrollment charter school or educational entity under these proposed rules. The proposed rules state that expenses for a safety measure not included in the recommendations will only be eligible for reimbursement upon approval of the state commissioner of education.

A school district superintendent must provide written assurance that higher priority recommendations are complete, or in process to be completed, before receiving funds for subsequent priority recommendations or safety measures not included in the recommendations of the School Safety Commission under the proposed emergency rules. Expenses for safety measures incurred prior to Dec. 1 of this year "may be reimbursed upon verification of expenditure even if all higher priority recommendations have not been completed, upon approval from the Commissioner of Education."

Among other things, the School Safety Commission recommended changing law to allow teachers and administrators to keep classroom doors and exits locked during school hours.

The 24-member commission submitted more than 50 recommendations from its five subcommittees that focused on mental health and prevention; law enforcement and security; audits, emergency operations plans and drills; physical security; and intelligence and communication.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.