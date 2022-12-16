Secretary of state candidate pays $75 fine to settle ethics complaint

Unsuccessful Secretary of State candidate Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot agreed to pay a $75 fine and receive a public letter of caution to settle an ethics complaint with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

Williams signed a settlement on Dec. 5 in which he agreed with a finding by the commission that he violated Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 during the 2022 election cycle by displaying one or more campaign banners, campaign signs or other literature larger than 12 inches by 12 inches on his vehicle while on the state Capitol grounds, commission Director Graham Sloan said in a letter dated Wednesday to Williams.

"It is noted that you enclosed a check for $75.00 with the written Offer of Settlement," Sloan wrote in his letter to Williams, who served as a Republican in the state Senate from 2011 until 2017.

Sloan said evidence gathered during the course of the investigation showed that on Feb. 22 of this year Williams parked his vehicle on the state Capitol grounds that had a sticker that stated, "Go Eddie Joe Williams Secretary of State" that covered the tailgate window of his vehicle and the sticker was larger than 12 inches by 12 inches.

Benton Democrat Aaron Conrad filed the complaint against Williams.

Williams, who lost the Republican nomination for secretary of state to incumbent John Thurston of East End in the May 24 primary, said Thursday he drove his car for months with that sticker on and "you just forget that you got it."

"It was an oversight on my part," when he came to the state Capitol to file a report with the secretary of state's office, he said.

Williams said he believes that the state law at issue is unconstitutional, calling it "a matter of free speech."

In May, lawyers and then-Republican state House candidates Chris Corbitt of Conway and Robert Steinbuch of Little Rock petitioned Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herbert Wright to strike down Arkansas Code Annotated 7-1-114 as a violation of free speech protections guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions. They filed suit against the state of Arkansas and Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The law at issue is Act 1280 of 2015.

On June 29, the complaint was amended with Corbitt and Steinbuch representing Williams as attorneys after Corbitt and Steinbuch lost in May 24 Republican primaries for state House seats. The amended complaint was filed against the state of Arkansas, Gov. Hutchinson, Thurston and Sloan.

An attorney in Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office, representing Hutchinson, Thurston and Sloan, has asked Wright to dismiss the claims against the defendants in the lawsuit.

Among other things, Assistant Attorney General Andrew Middlebrooks asserted that the defendants are entitled to sovereign immunity against suit under Article 5, Section 20 of the Arkansas Constitution and, thus, the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction and the case must be dismissed.

The judge has yet to rule in the case.