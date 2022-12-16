Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Benton County

• Markevious Stokes, 20, of 1306 Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Stokes was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Rodney Reyes, 25, of 1312 W. Sunset Drive in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Reyes was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Drug Task Force

• Ryan Bruce, 34, of 1501 Low Gap Road in Clinton, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Bruce was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Fayetteville

• Rebecca Truong, 19, of 3410 S. 88th St. in Fort Smith, was arrested Wednesday in connection with residential burglary. Truong was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

• Trevahn Fisher, 27, of 10 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Fisher was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on $16,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Edgar Rivera, 28, of 1328 AQ Circle in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with residential burglary. Rivera was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on $82,655 bond.

Washington County

• Robert Taylor, 54, of 17883 Rocky Hollow Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Taylor was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.