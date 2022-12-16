Sick of crime

It's the season of candles and carols, and because of that generally cheery atmosphere, when the ugliest of senseless crimes shatters holiday serenity, the sting seems sharper. It rips at our social fabric more shamelessly and inflicts devastation more deeply because of its revolting contrast with December's good tidings.

Such a shock shook nearby Memphis this week, with a violent crime spree spanning a little less than 11 hours that left four city residents dead and several others hospitalized.

I noticed the news from a Facebook post of an old friend from college. She began by writing, "I am so sick of Memphis crime. I'm sick with myself for having spent nearly two decades defending the city, wanting to counter every crippling crime headline with a feel-good statement or a reminder about Memphis' authentic greatness."

Her last-straw disgust with violent crime was prompted in part because she knew and was neighbors with one of the murder victims.

He was Phillip Godwin, a Memphis native who happened to witness an assault of a tourist in a blindsided unprovoked attack by a man with a large brick.

When the assailant fled, Godwin and another man gave chase, reportedly to get video evidence that might be useful to law enforcement in identifying and arresting him. Godwin followed the attacker into an abandoned building and never returned. The suspect came out shortly thereafter, with a knife under his shirt and hands dark with blood, and was arrested by police.

Not until Godwin's wife asked officers where her husband was did they return to the vacant building to search for him. They found him mortally wounded from multiple stab wounds. Godwin's actions have earned him recognition as a "Good Samaritan" for trying to aid the visiting couple after the assault.

Those are the cold, evil, ugly facts.

Then there's the version of events as recited by the suspected murderer.

The suspect said he was walking down Monroe Avenue in downtown Memphis, minding his own business, when an unknown person in a white truck threw a rock at him and yelled racial slurs. He continued his stroll and saw a male and female couple walking toward him. He thought the male was the guy from the white truck, so he decided to retaliate, grabbing a cinderblock and waylaying the man with a wallop to the head.

After that the suspect ran. He tried to hide in a vacant building, but soon heard footsteps coming towards him. He began stabbing the person, he said, before he "blacked out."

The suspect's lawyer said his client may have acted in self-defense.

As you might have guessed, the 32-year-old suspect is no stranger to police; he's a convicted felon whose record goes back at least to 2015. In a high-crime city like Memphis, he's not uncommon. And neither are default defenders who essentially excuse a cancerous culture of crime simmering in "bad" parts of town in order to rationalize their toleration of it.

Lists of "safest" and "most dangerous" cities abound these days; in Yahoo's latest ranking Frisco, Texas gets the title for safety. Frisco is 30 miles north of Dallas, with a population almost exactly the same as Little Rock.

Between 2010 and 2019, Frisco saw four years with zero murders and a total of 14 murders for the entire decade. Little Rock, in comparison, had 392 murders over the same 10-year period. And even Jonesboro, with 60 percent less population, had 57 murders during that time.

Criminal apologists might argue that Frisco's median income is twice that of Little Rock or Jonesboro, but how does that explain 28 times more murders? The difference isn't as narrow as income. It's as broad as culture.

Once entrenched, violent crime cannot be solved by tweaks and nuance, and wholesale reform can be politically dicey because of its racial and socioeconomic implications.

Hope for improvement starts with realizing what's possible. Another perennial high-performer on "safest city" lists is Portland, Maine. Portland (pop. 70,000) is a little smaller than Jonesboro, with a similar income profile.

But Portland hasn't seen more than three murders in any one year in a decade (Jonesboro has had 10 this year). Its overall crime rate is half of Jonesboro's, even though its population density is three times higher.

The first step in any overhaul effort is acknowledging a drastic problem for what it is. Eradicating a culture of crime in cities will never be easy, or pretty, and it won't feel good. There are many violent criminals who are hopeless causes. They cannot co-exist with law-abiding citizens in society, and allowing them to do so only ensures more violence and harm.

More people with means need to reach the totally "sick and tired" level of intolerance for crime. That's probably the only way things will change. The sad truth is people in the poorest neighborhoods have always borne the weight, cost and grief of criminal violence disproportionately.

They're sick of crime, too. It routinely ruins their pursuit of happiness. They just don't have the power to do anything about it.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.