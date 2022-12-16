South Carolina rolls after rough first half

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota State 62-44 at the Sanford Pentagon on Thursday night.

Although officially a neutral-site game, the crowd naturally favored the home-state Jackrabbits for their first game in school history against the nation's top-ranked team. The stands were about 75% full as a blizzard blanketed the area and stranded fans trying to get to the venue.

"This is a gut check win for us," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. "To come here, to have the crowd. We're used to playing in front of big crowds. We're not used to playing in front of big crowds on the road. It just prepares us."

The Gamecocks (9-0) shot a season-low 34.3% from the floor, far below their season average of 48.2%, while also scoring a season low. South Carolina came in averaging 83 points per game and failed to reach 80 points for just the third time.

Cooke was 1 for 9 from the floor in the first half but exploded for 11 points in the final quarter. Aliyah Boston added 12 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina.

Myah Selland scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits (7-5) and Brooklyn Meyer added 10.

Trailing by nine at halftime, South Dakota State got within six midway through the third period after Selland hit a three-pointer followed by a pair of free throws from Dru Gylten.

"We knew they weren't going to go away," Staley said. "We play this game knowing that we are going to be challenged. They are a really good basketball team. They make you pay. They're patient. They are calculating and intentional defensively as well as offensively."

NO. 8 N.C. STATE 81,

DAVIDSON 47

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Aziaha James matched her career high with 19 points as No. 8 North Carolina State ran away from Davidson.

James also had three assists -- and shot 5 of 6 on three-pointers -- as the Wolfpack (10-1) won their sixth consecutive game and final nonconference contest of the season. Camille Hobby added 14 points for N.C. State, while River Baldwin chipped in 11 points and a team-high 11 boards.

Davidson (4-7) was led by 10 points from Issy Morgan. Elle Sutphin, who started her collegiate career at N.C. State, contributed an all-around effort of 6 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

NO. 10 UCLA 59,

SO. CALIFORNIA 56

LOS ANGELES -- Emily Bessoir scored 16 points and No. 10 UCLA survived a late rally to beat Southern California in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Charisma Osborne added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Kiki Rice scored 14 points for the Bruins (10-1), who won despite shooting 32.9% from the floor.

Kadi Sissoko led the Trojans (9-1) with 20 points. Rayah Marshall had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Destiny Littleton added 10 points.

NO. 16 OREGON 88,

EASTERN WASHINGTON 38

EUGENE, Ore. -- Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored a season-best 26 points and No. 16 Oregon dominated Eastern Washington.

The Ducks (8-1) held the Eagles (6-3) to 21% shooting (5 of 31 from three-point range), had a 65-27 rebounding advantage (19-4 on the offensive end) and a 48-4 difference on points in the paint. Eastern Washington's first points in the paint came on a layup by Camille Jentzsch with 3:57 left in the game.

VanSlooten was 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Phillipina Kyei had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds with Endyia Rogers scoring 11 with 10 boards. Ahlise Hurst also had 11 points, Chance Gray and Taya Hanson scored 10.

NO. 18 BAYLOR 93,

TENNESSEE STATE 27

WACO, Texas -- Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored a career-high 30 points and had 11 rebounds, and Baylor routed Tennessee State.

Ja'Mee Asberry added 16 points for Baylor (8-2).

Shonnyvelle Regalado scored a team-high six points in nine minutes for Tennessee State (4-6), which turned it over 25 times.

MEN

NO. 22 WISCONSIN 78,

LEHIGH 56

MADISON, Wis. -- Steven Crowl scored 15 points, Jordan Davis had 14 and No. 22 Wisconsin overcame a first-half deficit to beat Lehigh.

Freshman Connor Essegian added 13 points and matched a career high with six rebounds off the bench for the Badgers (9-2) in their fourth consecutive victory.

Tyler Wahl, who scored a career-high 21 points in Wisconsin's overtime victory at Iowa on Sunday, had 13 points and seven rebounds. Wisconsin was 11 of 20 from three-point range, with Davis going 4 of 6.

Evan Taylor led Lehigh (4-5) with 18 points and Keith Higgins Jr. had 15. The Mountain Hawks shot 55.6% from the floor in the first meeting between the schools.

Wisconsin's Steven Crowl, right, battles against Lehigh's Dominic Parolin, left, and Jakob Alamudun (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) drives against Lehigh's Dominic Parolin (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Lehigh's Tyler Whitney-Sidney (22) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Lehigh's Jalin Sinclair (55) reaches in on Wisconsin's Kamari McGee (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) and Lehigh's Jalin Sinclair (55) dive after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Lehigh's Bube Momah (23) grabs an offensive rebound over Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) and Tyler Wahl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Wisconsin's Carter Gilmore (14) shoots against Lehigh's Jakob Alamudun (0) and Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 78-56. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)



Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) is trapped by Lehigh's Jalin Sinclair, left, Dominic Parolin (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

