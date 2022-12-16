South cleans tornado damage as blizzards hit North





KEITHVILLE, La. -- Communities from Texas to Florida commenced assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England.

Three straight days of volatile weather in the South continued as a possible tornado wrecked a building housing a cotton gin in rural Georgia and forecasters issued a stream of tornado warnings across the Florida peninsula.

The same storm front spawned twisters as it marched from central Texas across Louisiana, where all three storm deaths were confirmed, before destroying farm buildings in Mississippi and tearing roofs off other buildings in Alabama.

In Union Parish, Louisiana, near the Arkansas line, volunteers stocked a gymnasium with donated clothing and other supplies for dozens whose homes were badly damaged or destroyed.

"It shows that people love you," said Patsy Andrews, who survived the storm hunkered in a bathtub with her three children. "It shows that people care."

A few others caught in the storm's path weren't so fortunate.

An 8-year-old boy and his mother were killed in rural Keithville, La., when their mobile home was swept away Tuesday. Authorities found a third victim outside a home in St. Charles Parish, west of New Orleans, after a possible tornado struck the opposite corner of the state Wednesday.

The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes. Data compiled by the Southern Regional Climate Center at Texas A&M University showed nearly 50 tornadoes reported across six states since Tuesday -- the vast majority of them in Louisiana and Mississippi.

In Mississippi, a suspected tornado destroyed four large chicken houses, one containing 5,000 roosters, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said.

State emergency managers said four people were also injured in storms. Three of those were in the Mississippi Delta's Sharkey County, where storms hit a mobile home park in Anguilla on Wednesday. One person was injured in Hinds County, home to the capital city of Jackson.

Farther to the north, the National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings Thursday in the Dakotas as well as portions of Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska. As the storm moves eastward, interior parts of the Northeast could accumulate as much as one foot of snow, said Zach Taylor, a weather service meteorologist in College Park, Md.

In Bismarck, N.D., an additional four inches of snow were expected Thursday to top a foot that has already accumulated. Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour prompted a no-travel advisory for major highways.

Forecasters expect more blizzard conditions in places across the Upper Midwest, and ice and snow from the central Appalachians into the Northeast. The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning Thursday in parts of four states and a winter storm warning through tonight from Pennsylvania to Maine.

Information for this article was contributed by James MacPherson, Stephen Groves, John Raby, Russ Bynum, Karen Matthews, Trisha Ahmed and Jeff Amy of The Associated Press.

Power crews work on rebuilding the power lines and poles on 8th Street in Gretna, La., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 the day after a tornado swept through the area. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)







Korey Miller, 23, searches for valuables and family heirlooms Thursday in her grandmother’s home in Gretna, La., where the roof was blown away by a tornado. Three straight days of stormy weather left scattered destruction from Texas to Florida, while farther north blizzard warnings continued as winter weather moved east. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1216storms/. (AP/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/Chris Granger)











Gallery: South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north







