Spa City schools keeping calendar

HOT SPRINGS -- While the Hot Springs School District may adopt a year-round calendar starting the 2024-25 school year, it will stay with a traditional format for the 2023-24 year.

Superintendent Stephanie Nehus shared survey results with the School Board on Tuesday night. Though the majority of staff members were in favor of changing to a modified/year-round option, parents and families were evenly split on the matter.

Among the 278 staff members who responded, 47.8% were in favor of going to year-round while 27% were against. Those who said "maybe" made up 15.8%, while 9.4% said they were undecided.

Among the district's parents and families surveyed, 582 responded with 39.3% in favor, 39% against, 13.7% maybe, and 7.9% undecided.

"I don't see anything showing a huge support of making a change like that," Nehus said. "What we did hear in the comments -- which again, we'll share with you those individually and give you some time to read those before we make any further decisions -- but it was adamant that if we did change anything to not do it" until 2024-25.

While there is a statewide trend in looking at hybrid-style calendars in order to help combat learning loss from the pandemic and the long summer break, it appears patrons are reluctant to support such change as of yet.

In a recent social media post, Rogers School District Superintendent Jeff Perry said he felt Rogers schools would also adopt a traditional calendar for the 2023-24 school year, as survey results were equally split. On Monday, Fountain Lake School District Superintendent Michael Murphy recommended their district stick with the traditional calendar after community survey results showed 61.5% in favor of keeping it the same.

When asked if a modified/year-round calendar could help students grow academically, 54.5% of the Hot Springs School District staff said yes, while 16.7% said no, and 28.7% said undecided. Of those who answered no, 54.9% cited summer travel plans as their major concern.