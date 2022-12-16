Spa City water petition falls short

HOT SPRINGS -- Thursday passed with no referendum petitions delivered to Hot Springs City Hall, keeping water flowing for those hoping to connect to the city's regional water system.

City Manager Bill Burrough announced Dec. 1 that no new connections would be granted if signatures gathered in support of the referendum petition on the water rate increase ordinance the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted Nov. 15 were brought to City Hall by Thursday's filing deadline.

Former Justice of the Peace George Pritchett said he informed the city Thursday morning that his group was a few hundred signatures short of the more than 1,500 needed to compel the city board to call a special election on the rate increase.

He was leading the petition drive, taking over the effort started by District 7 Justice of the Peace-elect Dayton Myers and District 4 City Director-elect Dudley Webb. They withdrew after learning the city would suspend new connections if the referendum effort continued.

Pritchett, the runner-up in last month's five-way race for the open District 2 seat on the city board, said losing Webb's support cost the petition drive 700 to 800 signatures in District 4. Webb unseated incumbent Carroll Weatherford, winning by a nine-point margin with fewer than half of the more than 4,000 voters in the district turning out.

"We couldn't overcome the loss of [Myers and Webb]," Pritchett said Thursday. "There was just no way to get there."

The rate increase the board adopted will service debt needed to finance cost overruns on the Lake Ouachita water supply project. What was a $106 million project two years ago has swelled to $151 million, a more than 40% increase owing to circumstances the city said are beyond its control.

Burrough said the "overextended" water system couldn't continue expanding if a referendum threatened the 15 million gallons a day of new production promised by the supply project.

"We've been pushed into a corner, and we've got to do what we have to do," Burrough said at the Dec. 1 announcement.

He and Mayor Pat McCabe said protecting the water system and the economic development that flows from it justified preempting the referendum, a prerogative the state constitution reserves for the people.

Burrough offered to forgo the temporary suspension; through Thursday, he was contemplating whether Myers destroyed signatures he and others had gathered, according to text messages Myers provided The Sentinel-Record and the written response Burrough provided after being asked for comment.

"We can't move forward with additional connections if we have referendum petitions dropped on our doorstep," McCabe said at the Dec. 1 announcement. "It's not a position we want to be in, but it's a position that we feel we have to to safeguard those who are present customers."

With no referendum looming, the public offering of about $50 million in new and refinanced debt scheduled later this month can proceed. The board will consider an ordinance Tuesday that sets the maturity schedule for bonds underwriters Stephens Inc. and Raymond James will sell.

According to information presented to the board last month, the underwriters' $310,375 discount accounts for the largest share of the more than $800,000 in issuing cost.

The investment banks will buy the bonds from the city at a discount and sell them at full price. The markup is their compensation for assuming the risk of not being able to sell all of the debt. Ratepayers will be obligated to more than $90 million in principal and interest over the 30-year life of the debt, raising the debt load on the city's water fund to more than $300 million.