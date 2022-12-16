Speaking of dismal …

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a week-long spending bill to avert a government shutdown. (That deadline was tonight.) The temporary measure keeps the government running until a long-term package can be put together and voted on.

According to our Alex Thomas' front-page story on the matter, congressional leaders are "continuing to work on an omnibus bill combining several appropriations proposals, with the goal of Congress' passing the legislation next week. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) noted a continuing resolution does not fund new programs and caps expenses for current programs at existing amounts ... ."

Hmmm.

You know, a United States federal government budget that does not fund new programs and caps expenses for current programs at existing amounts sounds like the most refreshing and responsible thing that a modern Congress could do.

The problem with the federal budget--or one of the problems--is one of spending. The government keeps breaking records with the money it hauls in every year. Even with the Trump-GOP tax cuts of 2017, and the pandemic hangover, the tax receipts keep going up, up, up. The government took in $4.2 trillion in fiscal 2022, an increase of $593.4 billion--a 16.6 increase from the previous year.

If the legislative and executive branches could just agree to stop increasing their spending every single year, it wouldn't take long for receipts to catch up and eventually pass the spending mark. Then the yearly budget would be balanced, and economic growth would allow for paying down some of the accumulated debt.

Without raising taxes.

And without cuts to programs.

If we could just fund current programs only, with caps at existing amounts.

Or is that too completely reasonable for the American federal government?