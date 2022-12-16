HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Applicants for Har-Ber job at 15

A field of 15 applicants has formally submitted applications for the vacant head football coaching position at Springdale Har-Ber.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained the names of the applicants through a Freedom of Information request. The position became open when long-time Coach Chris Wood moved into an administrative role with the athletic department after 17 seasons as the Wildcats' coach.

The list of applicants includes former Charleston and University of Arkansas quarterback Ty Storey, currently an assistant coach at Bentonville West. Justin Pruitt, who formerly was an offensive line coach at Har-Ber and is currently a coach at Broken Arrow, Okla., is also among the applicants.

Former Har-Ber and Arkansas offensive lineman Brey Cook has also applied for the opening. Cook is currently the head football coach at Pea Ridge. Cook was an all-state lineman for Wood as a player.

Other applicants for the job include Jonathan Brooks, Gavin Courtney, Paxton Crawford, Blake Emerson, Glenn Headley, Jason Houle, Taylor House, Devonte Howard, Bobby McDaniel, John Thompson, Robert Watson and Justin Wood.

Springdale Public Schools Athletic Director Wayne Stehlik is leading the search. He said it is the district's goal to have a new coach in place in January.

-- Chip Souza

Carlisle head coach resigns

Carlisle, the Class 2A runners u this season, is now in the market for a new head coach after Caleb Shock resigned Thursday.

The news, first reported by SBLive, comes less than two weeks after Shock and Carlsle fell in the 2A state final to Hazen.

Shock finished with a 29-29-1 record with the Bison. He led them to an 11-2 record in 2022 after a 1-10 record the year prior.

Shock plans to join his family's insurance business in Carlisle.

-- Sam Lane