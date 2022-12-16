State Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery announces key staff

State Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery announced Friday he has selected Eric Munson, a former Arkansas securities commissioner and senior vice president of the Arkansas Bankers Association, as chief deputy treasurer.

Lowery said William Cheatham, a former staff operations specialist with the FBI, will be the treasurer's chief of staff and legal counsel, and former state Rep. Stephen Bright will be the treasurer's director of government affairs and special projects.

Lowery is a Republican state representative from Maumelle, who will be sworn in on Jan. 10 as state treasurer.

The Republican state Treasurer Dennis Milligan of Benton will be sworn in on Jan. 10 as state auditor.

"Treasurer Milligan has assembled an outstanding team of professionals who have expressed their desire to be retained and I am happy to report we have offered and received acceptance from over 20 of the 35 positions in the treasurer's office, he said in a news release.

"I am extremely proud of the quality people we will be bringing into the Treasury, but ecstatic at the great team that is being retained from the current administration."

The transition team plans on having all staffing decisions and offers made by Jan. 1, Lowery said.